Argos shock Ticats in OK Tire Labour Day Weekend thriller

HAMILTON — It didn’t start as the high-flying duel fans expected between the league’s two highest-scoring teams on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, but the fourth quarter delivered the fireworks. After several late lead changes, Lirim Hajrullahu‘s last-second field goal pushed the Toronto Argonauts to a 35-33 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium on Monday.

Nick Arbuckle went 33-for-40 with 352 yards and three touchdowns, including a 13-for-15, 169-yard burst in the fourth quarter, helping the Argos improve to 4-8 and secure their third Labour Day Classic win in four years.

Spencer Brown took 10 carries for 90 yards, and added 64 yards through the air — both career-highs for the rookie back. Jake Herslow extended his touchdown streak to four games as he scored twice, Makai Polk also found the end zone in the fourth quarter to go along with 64 yards in his return to the Argos’ lineup, and Dejon Brissett played the hero with a late 62-yard catch-and-run to set up Hajrullahu’s game-winner.

Bo Levi Mitchell‘s 27-for-37, 405-yard, three-touchdown effort wasn’t enough to keep his perfect Labour Day record intact, dropping him to 7-1 on the holiday and the Ticats to 6-5 on the season.

Kiondré Smith posted a career-high 171 receiving yards on seven receptions, Kenny Lawler snapped a four-game touchdown drought, added 123 yards and surpassed 5,000 career receiving yards, and 2025 second-overall pick Devin Veresuk had a career day, scoring on a blocked-punt recovery and recording his first CFL sack.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

The Argos opened with a crisp 71-yard drive. Arbuckle completed his first eight passes to six different targets before Hajrullahu finished the series with a 16-yard field goal.

Smith’s 31-yard diving grab jump-started Hamilton’s reply, and Marc Liegghio tied it from 36 yards out.

Following an exchange of punts, it was the Argos’ special teams providing a boost with Janarion Grant’s return into Ticats territory. An offensive holding call wiped out Dejon Brissett’s leaping touchdown grab, and Hajrullahu ended the first quarter with a 24-yard field goal for a 6-3 Toronto lead.

In an uncharacteristically low-scoring first quarter between these teams, Hamilton came out in the second eager for the game’s first major. Smith’s 46-yard catch-and-run set them up, but Toronto’s red-zone defence held to force a 13-yard chip shot.

The Argos regained the lead on a 71-yard punt single from John Haggerty, then leaned on Brown for more. The emerging rookie back rumbled for 56 yards on the first three plays of the next drive before Arbuckle found Herslow in the end zone on a 27-yard back-shoulder throw. Hajrullahu’s conversion and ensuing kickoff single pushed the lead to 15-6.

With Hamilton’s offence sputtering through back-to-back two-and-outs, Tyler Ternowski swung the momentum on special teams as he blocked John Haggerty’s punt, and 2025 second overall pick Veresuk recovered in the end zone for his second touchdown of the season. Liegghio’s convert cut the deficit to two points.

Late in the second quarter, Mitchell and the Ticats had a chance to take the lead after Julian Howsare’s sack forced a quick Argos two-and-out. Hamilton narrowly avoided disaster when Tarvarus McFadden fumbled an interception in instant scoring position, and the Ticats played it safe with kneel-downs to end the half down 15-13.

Smith got Hamilton started in the second half, catching three straight passes for 73 yards to surpass 100 for the game, including a 55-yard grab where Mitchell improvised in the pocket before dropping a perfect pass in the bucket on the sideline. Mitchell capped the quick march with a strike to Lawler in the corner of the end zone — Lawler’s fourth touchdown against Toronto in two games this season. Liegghio’s convert gave Hamilton their first lead at 20-15.

Toronto drove into the Ticats’ side of the turf behind strong runs from Brown, but Veresuk’s second-down sack prompted a 43-yard field goal from Hajrullahu.

Another dynamic punt return from Grant put the Argos in scoring position late in the third with a chance to retake the lead, but their drive fizzled in two plays, and Hajrullahu’s 51-yard bid clanged off the upright.

After catching the break, Hamilton struck quickly in the fourth. It only took four plays — with Mitchell finding Lawler, Greg Bell, Lawler again, and Shemar Bridges for gains of 14, 24, 19, and 23 to go over 300 yards on the day — for the Tabbies to reach paydirt. Liegghio punched in the point-after to make it 27-18.

In a nine-point hole, Arbuckle went to work. He completed eight of nine passes for 57 yards, including a three-yard toss to the returning 2024 receiving leader, Polk, who sprinted across the goal line for the touchdown. Hajrullahu’s convert cut the deficit to two points.

After forcing a quick two-and-out, the Argos’ offence was back at it. Polk brought down a 42-yard contested catch to spark the response, and Herslow stretched a three-yard grab across the plane for the go-ahead score — his second of the contest and sixth major in four games since being elevated from the practice roster. Hajrullahu made it 32-27 on the extra point with less than three minutes to go.

Mitchell couldn’t convert with 2:38 remaining, but got another chance with 47 seconds left — and he delivered. The veteran pivot found Lawler for a 50-yard gain to start the drive, then connected again on an 8-yard bullet for the touchdown, becoming the 12th quarterback in CFL history to reach 250 career touchdown passes. Mitchell took a sack on the two-point conversion, but Hamilton appeared to have sealed the result.

It wasn’t to be. With just 12 seconds remaining, Arbuckle pinned one to Brissett, who raced 62 yards and crucially got out of bounds. Hajrullahu made no mistake on the 11-yard chip shot, giving Toronto the win.

The Argos head into a bye in Week 14, while the Ticats visit the Alouettes in Montreal on Saturday, September 6.