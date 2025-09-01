Bombers bring back American receiver Ontaria Wilson

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the return of American receiver Ontaria Wilson, while also signing him to an extension through the 2026 season.

Wilson (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) returns to the club this week after spending the 2025 NFL training camp with the New York Jets.

With Winnipeg in 2024, Wilson recorded 71 receptions for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games. He ranked ninth in the CFL in receiving yards and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie. His 13-catch, 201-yard performance against Calgary earned him CFL Honour Roll Offensive Player honours during Week 6.

In January 2025, the Blue Bombers released Wilson to pursue NFL opportunities. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the New York Jets and was waived on August 23.

Wilson played college football at Florida State University from 2018 to 2022, finishing with 108 receptions, 1,521 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but was released after training camp.