Injury Reports September 1, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 14

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 14’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, September 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Adam Auclair LB Ankle Full
Michael Couture OL Hand Full
Tibo Debaillie DL Ankle Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Thigh Limited
DeWayne Hendrix DL Hip Limited
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dru Brown QB Knee Limited
DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Full
Bralon Addison WR Ribs Full
Sam Carson OL Foot Full
Eric Starczala OL Head Limited
Dariusz Bladek OL Foot DNP
Cleyon Laing DL Calf Limited
Daniel Okpoko DL Shoulder DNP
Lucas Cormier LB Quad Full
Davion Taylor LB Hamstring Full
Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring Full
Gavin Heslop DB Pectoral DNP
Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Full
Robert Priester DB Head Full

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, September 6 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, September 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, September 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

