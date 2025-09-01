CFL Injury Reports: Week 14

TORONTO — Week 14’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, September 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Adam Auclair LB Ankle Full Michael Couture OL Hand Full Tibo Debaillie DL Ankle Full Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Thigh Limited DeWayne Hendrix DL Hip Limited Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full Garry Peters DB Knee Limited

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Dru Brown QB Knee Limited DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Full Bralon Addison WR Ribs Full Sam Carson OL Foot Full Eric Starczala OL Head Limited Dariusz Bladek OL Foot DNP Cleyon Laing DL Calf Limited Daniel Okpoko DL Shoulder DNP Lucas Cormier LB Quad Full Davion Taylor LB Hamstring Full Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring Full Gavin Heslop DB Pectoral DNP Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Full Robert Priester DB Head Full

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, September 6 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, September 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, September 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status