CFL Injury Reports: Week 14

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 14’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, September 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Adam Auclair
|LB
|Ankle
|Full
|Michael Couture
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Tibo Debaillie
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Thigh
|Limited
|DeWayne Hendrix
|DL
|Hip
|Limited
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|DeVonte Dedmon
|RB/KR
|Ankle
|Full
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Ribs
|Full
|Sam Carson
|OL
|Foot
|Full
|Eric Starczala
|OL
|Head
|Limited
|Dariusz Bladek
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Quad
|Full
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Charlie Ringland
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Gavin Heslop
|DB
|Pectoral
|DNP
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Head
|Full
Saturday, September 6 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
Saturday, September 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
Saturday, September 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
