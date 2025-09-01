Stamps close out OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with win over Elks

CALGARY — Erik Brooks scored an 86-yard punt return touchdown to help the Calgary Stampeders take down the Elks 28-7 to close out OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Brooks’ major was part of a three-phase effort by the Stamps as the offence and defence also prevailed over the visitors at McMahon Stadium on Monday.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw a touchdown pass to receiver Dominique Rhymes and third down specialist Quincy Vaughn added another score as the Stamps moved to 8-3.

Running back Dedrick Mills went for over 100 yards for the second time in 2025 to help Calgary stay within striking distance of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division.

Elks’ pivot Cody Fajardo was unable to solve Calgary’s defence, finishing with 255 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions as the Elks dropped to 4-7.

After a couple of punts by both teams to open the game, Adams Jr. and the Stamps put together a nine-play 79-yard drive to open the scoring. The pivot showcased his trademarked mobility by navigating the pocket and connecting with receiver Clark Barnes on a pair of opportunities before uncorking a deep pass to Rhymes for the touchdown. The point after gave the home team a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

Edmonton responded with running back Justin Rankin. The veteran did a little bit of everything from catching passes and running the ball to help the Elks move the ball deep into Stamps’ territory. The hosts held strong though, forcing Edmonton to send kicker Vincent Blanchard in for a 31-yard field goal.

Stampeders’ kicker René Paredes stretched the lead back to 10 with a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

A fumble recovery by defensive back Godfrey Onyeka midway through the second quarter stopped a promising drive by Edmonton and kept the lead at seven for Calgary.

Edmonton had the chance to cut into Calgary’s lead late in the second quarter, but Blanchard missed from 32 yards to add a single and push the score to 10-4 in the Stamps’ favour.

With 13 seconds left in the first half, Adams Jr. drew a pass interference penalty to gain enough yardage for Paredes to make it 13-4 going into halftime.

A penalty on Edmonton’s first punt of the second half gave the Elks a new set of downs and they leveraged it into points with a 52-yarder by Blanchard.

Brooks broke a defensive stalemate in the third quarter by taking a punt and returning it all the way to Edmonton’s end zone. The score moved the lead to 20-7 with the point after. It was Brooks’ first return touchdown of his career.

Adams Jr. and the offence got going again in the fourth quarter, mixing in Mills with a couple of quick passes by Adams Jr. The pivot completed three passes for 54 yards to set up first-and-goal. Vaughn finished the job with a sneak over the middle to extend the lead to 26-7 with a little over 10 minutes left in the game. The Stamps went for two and converted with a run by Mills to add two more to their lead.

A promising drive by the Elks late in the fourth quarter stopped on third-and-goal when Fajardo suffered a strip sack that ended Edmonton’s chance to score.

The two teams meet again on Saturday, September 6, in Week 14, this time at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.