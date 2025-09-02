5 PFF stats that stand out from OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

There was no shortage of great stats and plays on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The rivalry games offered close finishes, big plays and players stepping up to guide their team to important wins in a great weekend of football.

Be it a swarm of Red and White defensive players in Calgary or a red-hot Nick Arbuckle in Hamilton, there’s a Pro Football Focus stat that jumps out of the page for every taste in here. Let’s check it out.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» 3 stats that defined Toronto’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Hamilton

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Winnipeg

» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Edmonton

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

CLARENCE HICKS | JAYLON HUTCHINGS | FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | 17 COMBINED PRESSURES

The Stampeders won the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, allowing zero sacks on offence and registering four on defence.

Sacks only account for a small percentage of total plays, though. Pass rushers can affect the offence without actually taking down the quarterback, which is exactly what Clarence Hicks, Jaylon Hutchings and Folarin Orimolade did.

According to PFF, the trio combined for 17 pressures, including three sacks, three hits and 11 hurries. That explains why Cody Fajardo was unable to replicate his recent success guiding the Elks’ offence.

JAYDON GRANT | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 0 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

It wasn’t only the defensive front that stepped up for the Stamps, though. According to PFF, defensive back Jaydon Grant was targeted four times and allowed zero completions over 44 coverage snaps.

Grant also registered a pass breakup and a forced incompletion, playing lockdown coverage against a quarterback that entered the game leading the league in completion percentage.

The combined play of the entire Stampeders defence is one of the reasons why they have the second best record in the CFL going into Week 14.

ZACH COLLAROS | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 3 BIG-TIME THROWS/0 TURNOVER-WORTHY PLAYS

I know the final result was not what the Blue Bombers wanted, but there are some positives to be drawn from the game for Winnipeg.

The biggest one was the play of quarterback Zach Collaros, who registered three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays according to PFF. That came against one of the stingiest defences in the CFL in the Roughriders, offering hope for the Blue and Gold offence going forward.

It was one of Collaros’ best performances of the season, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns while guiding his team to 30 points against a defence that ranked second in points allowed per game (21.7) entering OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

SPENCER BROWN | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 5 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

It’s now two games in a row that running back Spencer Brown revitalized the Argonauts’ running game. Brown rushed 10 times for 90 yards while also catching nine of 10 passes for 64 yards.

According to PFF, Brown gained more first downs on the ground than anyone else with five, giving the Argos offence another way to move the ball and taking some of the pressure away from the next guy on this list.

Brown’s performance was instrumental in helping Toronto score 35 points against Hamilton a week after putting up 52 against the BC Lions.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 2 BIG-TIME THROWS/0 TURNOVER-WORTHY PLAYS

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle seemingly gets better with every start for the Double Blue. The 111th Grey Cup MVP threw for over 300 yards for the seventh time in the last eight games and this time did it without putting the ball in risk, according to PFF.

That’s because PFF credited Arbuckle with two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, highlighting the pivot’s ability to throw down the field without risking possession. That’s the kind of play that can keep the Argos in contention for a post-season spot in the East Division.