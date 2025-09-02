Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats offer plenty of fun options in CFL Fantasy

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell would make for a great CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet player and play.

That’s because the veteran pivot is simultaneously a great addition to your lineup (second highest scorer entering Week 14) and has a great eye for talent.

Speaking to CFL.ca before the season, Mitchell answered the question as to why fans should add him to their fantasy lineup like this:

“Kenny Lawler, Tim White, Shemar Bridges, Kiondré Smith, Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Tyler Ternowski, checking the ball down to Greg Bell, going to Jevoni Robinson at tight end,” said Mitchell.

“It’s going to be fun. Yeah?”

Let’s break down just how much fun it’s been.

In 11 games, Mitchell has thrown for 3,462 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. That’s good for 227.6 fantasy points, trailing only Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle. In fantasy points per game, only BC’s Nathan Rourke has scored more than Mitchell’s 20.69 points per game.

But that’s not all.

The Ticats also have three receivers among the top 11 fantasy plays so far in 2025, including Lawler (first), Smith (sixth) and White (11th). Bell meanwhile ranks sixth among running backs despite playing for a pass-first offence. The Tabbies even have the fourth highest scoring defence in fantasy football, showcasing that there are valid reasons to have Ticats all over your CFL Fantasy lineup.

White is no stranger to being a great CFL Fantasy play. The receiver has registered at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the last three years and at least 774 yards in every season he’s been in the CFL.

That makes for a very short case to be made as to why White belongs in your fantasy lineup.

“Just look at the last four years,” said the receiver when asked why fans should look to him for fantasy help.

The Ticats play the Montreal Alouettes in Week 14 in an impactful East Division matchup, raising the stakes for Mitchell and the Tabbies to deliver another explosive performance. That could mean even more reason to add Mitchell, White and all the Ticats you can get to your lineup ahead of the matchup on Saturday, September 6.