KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — It’s time to start talking about playoffs.

With the unofficial halfway mark of the CFL season, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, behind us, the Road to the Grey Cup begins now.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is back to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» MMQB: 5 questions coming out of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 13 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 14.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 99.88% Calgary 99.94% Winnipeg 96.17% Hamilton 95.52% Toronto 57.70% Ottawa 47.43% BC 44.70% Montreal 42.76% Edmonton 15.80%

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 93.61% Calgary 92.68% Hamilton 92.03% Toronto 42.16% Ottawa 34.84% Montreal 30.97% Winnipeg 13.10% BC 0.52% Edmonton 0.09%

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 75.84% Ottawa 10.85% Montreal 8.23% Toronto 5.08%

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Calgary 52.84% Saskatchewan 43.83% Winnipeg 3.27% BC 0.05% Edmonton 0.01%

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 55.12% Calgary 51.14% Saskatchewan 41.94% Toronto 19.14% Ottawa 13.61% Winnipeg 8.21% Montreal 6.11% BC 3.40% Edmonton 1.33%

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Calgary 41.84% Saskatchewan 31.32% Hamilton 11.26% Winnipeg 5.31% Toronto 5.21% Ottawa 3.19% Montreal 0.79% BC 0.73% Edmonton 0.34%

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Calgary/Hamilton 27.81% Saskatchewan/Hamilton 23.51% Calgary/Toronto 9.93% Saskatchewan/Toronto 7.74% Calgary/Ottawa 7.33%