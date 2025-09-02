KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

Insight and Analysis September 2, 2025
TORONTO — It’s time to start talking about playoffs.
With the unofficial halfway mark of the CFL season, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, behind us, the Road to the Grey Cup begins now.
KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is back to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.
As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 13 weeks of play.
Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 14.
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|99.88%
|Calgary
|99.94%
|Winnipeg
|96.17%
|Hamilton
|95.52%
|Toronto
|57.70%
|Ottawa
|47.43%
|BC
|44.70%
|Montreal
|42.76%
|Edmonton
|15.80%
|Odds to Host a Playoff Game
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|93.61%
|Calgary
|92.68%
|Hamilton
|92.03%
|Toronto
|42.16%
|Ottawa
|34.84%
|Montreal
|30.97%
|Winnipeg
|13.10%
|BC
|0.52%
|Edmonton
|0.09%
|Odds to Win the East
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|75.84%
|Ottawa
|10.85%
|Montreal
|8.23%
|Toronto
|5.08%
|Odds to Win the West
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Calgary
|52.84%
|Saskatchewan
|43.83%
|Winnipeg
|3.27%
|BC
|0.05%
|Edmonton
|0.01%
|Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|55.12%
|Calgary
|51.14%
|Saskatchewan
|41.94%
|Toronto
|19.14%
|Ottawa
|13.61%
|Winnipeg
|8.21%
|Montreal
|6.11%
|BC
|3.40%
|Edmonton
|1.33%
|Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Calgary
|41.84%
|Saskatchewan
|31.32%
|Hamilton
|11.26%
|Winnipeg
|5.31%
|Toronto
|5.21%
|Ottawa
|3.19%
|Montreal
|0.79%
|BC
|0.73%
|Edmonton
|0.34%
|Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Calgary/Hamilton
|27.81%
|Saskatchewan/Hamilton
|23.51%
|Calgary/Toronto
|9.93%
|Saskatchewan/Toronto
|7.74%
|Calgary/Ottawa
|7.33%
|Probability of a West Division Crossover
|56.60%