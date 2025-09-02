MMQB: 5 questions coming out of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

As it usually does, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend lived up to the hype.

In what we usually think of as a significant pivot point each season, two of our games went down to the final seconds while the other sets up an intriguing rematch next weekend.

With the 2025 stretch drive in front of us, here are five questions following one of this year’s premier weekends.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

HOW MUCH MOP BUZZ SHOULD NICK ARBUCKLE BE GENERATING?

Going head-to-head with former teammate Bo Levi Mitchell, Nick Arbuckle put on a show Monday afternoon. 111th Grey Cup MVP racked up 352 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Argos shocked Hamilton 35-33 thanks to a Lirim Hajrullahu walk-off field goal. But it’s not like strong Arbuckle performances have been unusual this season.

In fact, with incumbent Chad Kelly sidelined all year, Arbuckle has done a remarkable job being pressed into action. Arbuckle leads the league with 3,828 passing yards and sits second with 23 touchdowns. And while the likes of Mitchell and Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris remain frontrunners for Most Outstanding Player, Arbuckle deserves to start hearing his name mentioned in the same conversation a little more often.

DO THE STAMPEDERS HAVE THE LEAGUE’S BEST DEFENCE?

Calgary took the weekend’s most convincing victory to the tune of 28-7 over Edmonton. And the star of the show was what the Stamps did away from the ball. Already the league’s stingiest team by points allowed entering Week 13, Calgary held the Elks to no touchdowns and just two field goals in a smothering performance.

Monday’s showing once again spoke loudly to the argument the Stampeders own this season’s best defence. Whether we’re talking breakout stars Jaylon Hutchings (another sack on Monday) and Jacob Roberts (a sack and a forced fumble), or household names Folarin Orimolade (one sack) and Damon Webb (three tackles), Calgary is getting defensive contributions across the board.

WOULD THE RIDERS BOUNCE BACK?

After getting their wings clipped slightly in a Week 12 loss to Calgary, I was curious to see what we’d see from Saskatchewan back at home. And in a back-and-forth 35-33 win over archrival Winnipeg, the Roughriders got the job done.

Jameer Thurman had another stellar outing with five tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery. Malik Carney broke through for two sacks himself. Tevaughn Campbell sealed the win with a house call interception on a two-point conversion attempt. And AJ Ouellette (with slick OK Tire wheels to boot) led the way on offence with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown.

CAN THE LIONS WALK THROUGH THE DOOR?

With only six teams playing on the weekend, there had to be a few idle spectators. One of those groups was BC. And after watching the Bombers lose, the door seems more open for the Lions in the West Division than it has been in a while.

Sitting with a 5-6 record, BC is a game back of now 6-5 Winnipeg with the latter facing a tough rematch with the Roughriders this weekend. The Lions, on the other hand, face last place Ottawa on Friday night with an opportunity to put the pressure on.

HOW WILL THE ELKS RESPOND?

Losing the Labour Day Classic always gives Edmonton significant motivation heading back home for the traditional rematch. But after not scoring a touchdown in Monday’s setback in Calgary, having their win streak snapped at three in the process, there’s that much more driving the Elks entering this weekend.

And things are starting to get a little more urgent in Edmonton, too. While an East Division crossover may be part of this year’s playoff story, that’s no guarantee with Toronto’s recent uptick in form. Sitting at 4-7, the Elks also trail BC and Winnipeg in this playoff race with seven games to go. If they’re going to make a move, it has to be soon, which makes avoiding a second straight loss to Calgary that much more important.