6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 14

Week 14 of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet means simply turning to TSN or CFL+ and tossing the remote on Saturday.

The league’s first tripleheader of the season is an opportunity for fantasy users to focus on their teams, including those daring to add one of this week’s sleepers into the starting lineup.

QUARTERBACK

James Morgan, Montreal, $7,600 Salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

James Morgan’s first CFL start resulted in just 7.6 fantasy points against a rugged Winnipeg defence that harried him into a pair of interceptions and three overall turnovers. He threw a major and avoided being sacked while helping Alexander Hollins ($10,900) top the 100-yard receiving mark.

Facing the Ticats’ defence offers Morgan an opportunity to rebound. Hamilton gave up 26.7 FP to Nick Arbuckle ($15,000) in the Labour Day Classic and has allowed at least 29 points in four of their last five games. An extra week of digesting the Alouettes’ offence works in Morgan’s favour and sets him up to strafe a Hamilton secondary that allowed 352 passing yards on Monday. Montreal’s strong receiving corps opens the door for Morgan to zip past his projected 6.2 FP. We’re betting he can flirt with 20+ FP as the Als seek to close the gap in the East Division race.

RUNNING BACK

Mario Anderson, Saskatchewan, $2,500 Salary (at Winnipeg, Saturday)

First CFL TD for Mario Anderson Jr! It comes on @oktire #LDWeekend! Now that is special! 🔥 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. @sskroughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/HnEezZY78d — CFL (@CFL) September 1, 2025

Sunday may have opened the door for another piece of the Roughriders’ offence as Mario Anderson scored majors on two of his three carries, including a 26-yard jaunt to help fend off the Blue Bombers. He finished with a surprising 15.4 fantasy points, complementing the 16.1 FP from AJ Ouellette ($12,900). His performance could usher in more touches for Anderson, who has three carries of 10+ yards and two runs of 20+ yards on just 11 carries.

Saskatchewan averaged 5.8 yards per carry on Sunday and will seek to continue that momentum on the ground in the Banjo Bowl. Using Anderson will be risky, as it is uncertain if he will get extensive touches. If he does, however, then Anderson would be in line to produce another double-digit performance.

RECEIVERS

Andre Miller, Ottawa, $6,400 Salary (vs. BC, Friday)

Quietly, Andre Miller has emerged as a vital piece of the REDBLACKS passing game while also becoming a low-end value play for fantasy users. Miller scored 14.4 fantasy points in the Week 12 loss to the Elks, marking the second time in his four-game stint in the league that has scored double-digits fantasy wise.

Dru Brown ($12,300) was limited in Monday’s practice, so, for now at least, consider Dustin Crum ($9,800) to remain the starter for the Week 14 lid-lifter. Crum scored a season-best 26.9 FP in Week 12 and will go against a Lions pass defence that has allowed a league-high 22 passing majors and 25 completions of 30+ yards. There’s every chance Ottawa will be playing this game from behind, which means more targets for Miller, who is averaging 9.7 FP per game. He should have no problem hitting his average, but a game of catch-up means Miller can finish with 12-15 FP, making him a fun sleeper play.

Arkell Smith, Edmonton, $5,100 Salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

With Steven Dunbar Jr. ($10,600) on the six-game injured list, someone among the Edmonton receiving corps needed to step up in Week 13, and while the Elks dropped Round 1 of the Battle of Alberta, Arkell Smith staked his claim as the team’s possible WR1, catching seven of his eight targets for 81 yards, finishing with a season-best 15.1 FP.

The Elks offence should be more productive than its Labour Day effort that saw fail to find the end zone for the first time this season. Cody Fajardo ($14,000) seems to have developed a level of comfort by looking for Smith, who has a solid 84.3 percent catch rate. The sudden rise of targets should make Smith a worthy sleeper play as he will clear his average of 7.4 fantasy points per game. Another double-digit fantasy outing is strong. Don’t be surprised if Smith scores his first major of the 2025 campaign, which could help see him top his Week 13 numbers.

Tommy Nield, Saskatchewan, $6,500 Salary (at Winnipeg, Saturday)

Tommy Nield getting the capacity crowd at Mosaic Stadium involved! It is a VIBE in Saskatchewan! @oktire #LDWeekend 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. @sskroughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/J24zeP80d2 — CFL (@CFL) September 1, 2025

Tommy Nield has become an unsung hero for the Roughriders’ bid to seat the Bombers atop the West Division. He’s also become a pleasant surprise for fantasy users, evidenced by his run of three games of double-digit fantasy production in his last four outings, including Sunday’s 17.8 fantasy points in the win over Winnipeg.

Trevor Harris ($15,000) has developed a penchant for finding Nield in the end zone. The two have paired for majors in three of the last four games. Although he has just 18 targets during his current four-game run, fantasy users can feel confident that the six-foot-three Nield will remain a top target near the goal line. With the Roughriders positioned to put further distance between themselves and the Bombers in Saturday’s Banjo Bowl, Nield makes for a value play as he should at least maintain his current 12.7 FP per game.

Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $6,000 Salary (at Montreal, Saturday)

After spending much of the season underused, Shemar Bridges is becoming more involved in the Tiger-Cats’ explosive passing game. Bridges scored majors in two of his last three games, which included a visit to the end zone in Hamilton’s heartbreaking loss to Toronto in Monday’s Labour Day Classic. He’s put up double-digit numbers in two of the last three, with Monday’s 11.6 FP, a season high.

Montreal’s pass defence sits in the middle of the pack (279.9 yards allowed per game) and held Bo Levi Mitchell ($15,000) to 17.4 fantasy points in their Week 4 meeting. The Als will be hard-pressed to slow down the trio of Kenny Lawler ($13,500), Kiondré Smith ($12,000), and Tim White ($13,900), which means Bridges can benefit from favourable matchups. His recent run should continue on Saturday as Bridges will at least double his 5.1 FP per game average.