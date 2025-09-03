AMSOIL Power Rankings: Where did everyone land after OK Tire Labour Day Weekend?

TORONTO — Two of the three games on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend came down to the wire, meaning the margin between teams is as slim as it gets.

That’s if you’re not the Calgary Stampeders, who sit comfortably at No. 1 after putting together a complete game against the Edmonton Elks on Monday.

Where does each team rank?

Find out below in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Calgary Stampeders (8-3)

Last week: 1

Last game: 28-7 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Edmonton, September 6

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders stay at the top after dominating the Elks on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. The Stamps were the only ones to win their Labour Day Weekend matchup in convincing fashion and are looking like the best defence in the league with Jaylon Hutchings, Clarence Hicks and Folarin Orimolade leading the way. The fact that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t have to pull off any heroics for the team to capture its eighth win of the season means the sky is the ceiling for Calgary. Up next is a rematch against the Elks in Edmonton.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2)

Last week: 2

Last game: 34-30 win over Winnipeg

Next Game: at Winnipeg, September 6

Worth noting: The Labour Day Weekend battle between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers once again went down to the wire, with the Green and White coming out on top thanks to a pick-two by Tevaughn Campbell on Winnipeg’s final two-point attempt. Positive signs for the Riders also include AJ Ouellette and Mario Anderson combining for three rushing touchdowns and the defence registering five total sacks. A loss would’ve dropped the Riders below the Stamps for first in the West Division, a fate that Saskatchewan will look to avoid as they travel to Winnipeg to face the Bombers in the Banjo Bowl on Saturday.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5)

Last week: 3

Last game: 35-33 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Montreal, September 6

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats lost their third straight game, this time in heartbreaking fashion due to the heroics of Nick Arbuckle and Dejon Brissett. The Tabbies still sit atop the East Division, but their room for error has diminished as they prepare to face an Alouettes team sitting only two points back in the standings. Bo Levi Mitchell and the offence remain as dangerous as ever, but a win against the Als in Week 14 would go a long way in getting the ‘Cats back on track.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5)

Last week: 4

Last game: 34-30 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, September 6

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers lost a close game to Saskatchewan on Labour Day Weekend, but showed enough positive signs to warrant optimism by the Blue and Gold fans. Zach Collaros played one of his best games of the season and the team was right there in the fourth quarter with one of the best squads in the CFL. That said, the Bombers are only two points ahead of the Lions for third place, which means the game against the Riders on Saturday could have important ramifications in the West Division race by the time it’s all said and done.

5. Toronto Argonauts (4-8)

Last week: 7

Last game: 35-33 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Edmonton, September 13

Worth noting: Excuse us for the cliché, but the Toronto Argonauts snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Ticats on Monday, pulling off a miraculous comeback with under 20 seconds left to play. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle is playing like an MOP candidate and the running game has come to life with Spencer Brown, setting Toronto up for a late-season run. Toronto now heads into their bye week having won two straight games and will emerge on the other side with a matchup against the Elks, the last team to beat the Boatmen.

6. BC Lions (5-6)

Last week: 5

Last game: 52-34 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, September 5

Worth noting: The BC Lions were on a bye on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend after dropping their Week 12 contest against the Argonauts. With both the Blue Bombers and Elks losing, the Lions need to come out strong against the REDBLACKS in Week 14 to stay within striking distance for third place in the West Division. Nathan Rourke is looking like his 2022 self, so if the defence can bounce back after allowing 52 points to the Argos, the Lions should be in a good position going forward.

7. Edmonton Elks (4-7)

Last week: 6

Last Game: 28-7 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Calgary, September 6

Worth noting: Edmonton’s win streak came to an end after a Labour Day loss to the Stampeders. The Elks lost the battle at the line of scrimmage on Monday and are going to have to find answers as they prepare to host the Stamps on Saturday. Cody Fajardo was under pressure all game and the team did not find a way to apply much pressure to Adams Jr. and the Stamps’ offence. Injuries to Jake Ceresna and Nyles Morgan further complicate things for the Double E as they look to put together a late-season run of their own.

8. Montreal Alouettes (5-6)

Last week: 8

Last game: 26-13 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Hamilton, September 6

Worth noting: The Alouettes saw the gap between them and the Ticats narrow down during their bye week as the Tabbies dropped their game against the Argos. They’ll now have a chance to make the battle for first place in the East Division even more interesting as they host Hamilton in Week 14. Montreal hasn’t won a game since Week 8, battling injuries to some of their key players like Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot. Good news on one of those players, with Philpot a full participant to start the practice week.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-8)

Last week: 9

Last game: 30-20 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, September 5

Worth noting: Ottawa was also on a bye week during Labour Day Weekend as they navigate injuries of their own. Quarterback Dru Brown was limited in practice to start the week, a situation worth monitoring as they prepare to host the Lions in Week 14. With only seven games left, the margin for error slims down as the REDBLACKS attempt to make a playoff push.