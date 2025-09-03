Honour Roll, Week 13: Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith, Stamps’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 13 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENCE

REC | Kiondré Smith | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | TOR 35 – HAM 33

PFF Player Grade: 83.0

Seven receptions on nine targets (77.8 per cent)

Career-high 171 receiving yards, surpassing his previous best of 156 (Sept. 23, 2023)

Averaged 24.4 yards per catch, with 108 yards after the catch

Three 30+ yard receptions, including a 55-yard catch in the 3rd quarter

Second CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Week 9)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: DEFENCE

DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan Roughriders | WPG 30 – SSK 34

PFF Player Grade: 91.6

46 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss

Two sacks for a total of 15 yards lost; third two-sack game of the season

A sack resulted in a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, leading to a seven-yard rushing touchdown by AJ Ouellette

90.1 Grade on 29 pass rush snaps

Second CFL Honour Roll Player of the Week selection this season (Week 8)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENSIVE LINE

Calgary Stampeders | EDM 7 – CGY 28

PFF unit grade: 69.8

Top-3 performers: Zack Williams | 79.0 Preston Nichols | 66.1 Christy Nkanu | 63.4



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 13

