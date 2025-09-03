Honour Roll, Week 13: Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith, Stamps’ O-line make the grade

Game Day September 3, 2025
TORONTO — Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 13 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENCE
REC | Kiondré Smith | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | TOR 35 – HAM 33
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: DEFENCE
DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan Roughriders | WPG 30 – SSK 34
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 13: OFFENSIVE LINE
Calgary Stampeders | EDM 7 – CGY 28
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 13
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)