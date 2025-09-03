Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who is the top contender?

WHAT. A. WEEKEND.

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend was absolutely unbelievable. All three games were jaw-dropping for their own reasons.

The Prairie Classic had that typical scrappy feel to it, and came right down to the end, only to be followed by aerial theatrics at Hamilton Stadium. In that one, the Argonauts found a way to finish the game and win for the first time this season in a game decided in the final three minutes (previously 0-6).

To round things out, Edmonton put on a poor showing, especially in pass protection, as the Elks struggled to piece together much of anything on the road in Calgary.

That meant the Stampeders and Roughriders cemented their spots atop the West Division, for now, and the East playoff picture got extremely murky.

All three matchups featured tremendous Canadian performances perhaps none more memorable than Dejon Brissett with the freakish late-game snag over fellow Canuck Stavros Katsantonis and co.

That said, there are other Canadian receivers who will make Brissett have to wait for MOC candidacy.

1. NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

This view of Nic Demski's over the shoulder touchdown grab is money!

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/TQv2o8dnuZ — CFL (@CFL) September 1, 2025

Ho hum 52 catches on the year for Nic Demski, including seven touchdowns, which trails only Kenny Lawler, who added another major in the QEW rivalry Monday.

Demski is catching 75.4 per cent of his targets, which trails only Saskatchewan’s Dohnte Meyers in the CFL’s top 10 of receiving yardage and he has eleven more targets than Meyers to this point.

The Bombers offence feels as though it would be nearly completely lost without Demski’s influence or timely playmaking at times and while Brady Oliveira deserves plenty of love for changing the temperament of games, it’s Demski who is delivering the majority of impact plays this season for the ALWAYS sold-out Princess Auto Stadium which should be absolutely electric for the Banjo Bowl this week.

2. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

NATHAN ROURKE TURNS ON THE JETS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE 15!

📅: @BCLions vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/fYGbjGyQxR — CFL (@CFL) August 23, 2025

You might have forgotten about Nathan Rourke after his Labour Day weekend off, but he is still third in the CFL in passing yards (3,012) completing 67.5 per cent of his pass attempts. He’s also tied for the league lead in quarterback rushing attempts as his duel-threat athleticism and decision making keeps him firmly inside the top five of this list. If only he could get past the team our number one contender plays for…

3. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN ALERT! Cameron Judge forces the fumble and Jordan Williams runs it in the for the touchdown!

📅: Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. @TorontoArgos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV & RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ql1s8KWEDC — CFL (@CFL) August 9, 2025

He’s just everywhere, every week.

The only statistical category Cameron Judge has yet to fill this season is a fumble recovery. He has at least one of everything else and is now tied for third in the CFL for total tackles (65) and tied for second with Winnipeg standout Tony Jones for total defensive plays made (83).

Simply put, Judge is a total stud and has changed the look and feel of Toronto’s defensive efforts consistently this season which has him as the defensive front runner.

4. KIONDRÉ SMITH/JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVERS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS/BC LIONS

Dejon Brissett isn’t that far off Justin McInnis in multiple metrics and readers know my absolute affinity for Kevin Mital, but if there is a receiver debate to be had right now on who could push Nic Demski for the top spot of Canadian pass-catcher, it has to be between McInnis, who sits tenth entering Friday Night Football in Ottawa for receiving yardage, and Kiondré Smith.

Smith is an interesting proposition as he continues to rack up encouraging statistical performances as the Tiger-Cats array of weapons become clearer with each game played and teams have to decide whether to roll their attention the way of Tim White, Shemar Bridges or the always dangerous Kenny Lawler.

5. ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DEFENSIVE END | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Entering Week 14 the Alouettes rush end and master of game day war paint leads the CFL in sacks (eight) and has been creating plenty of mayhem in the backfield with an exceptional pressure rate while always close to the football.

In an Alouettes defence that features All-CFL talent at multiple levels, there is a good chance with a strong next few months Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund could shoot up the rankings, especially if he makes a few game-changing plays which help the Alouettes re-claim top spot in the division where they sat comfortably much of 2024.