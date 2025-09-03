Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 14 picks

TORONTO — What a week of football we were treated to.

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend had some “only in the CFL” moments, with two of the three rivalry games going right down to the wire.

That being said, there wasn’t a lot of excitement on the CFL.ca writer picks graphic, since everyone picked the same teams last week.

What did they decide to do in Week 14? Find out below.

BC AT OTTAWA



Friday, September 5

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Both the BC Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS are coming off a bye week, each reeling from a Week 12 loss. Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown was limited to start the week of practice as he deals with a knee injury. Will he be available for Friday’s contest as the REDBLACKS try to get back in the playoff conversation? The Lions spent the week licking their wounds after giving up 52 points to the Argonauts two weeks ago, although they did score 34 themselves in the loss. Buck Pierce’s group will be hoping to bounce back with a better performance, especially defensively, in the nation’s capital. All of the pick makers are rolling with the Leos to do just that.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC

HAMILTON AT MONTREAL



Saturday, September 6

1:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Hamilton will need to put their last-second, heartbreaking loss to the Argonauts on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend behind them pretty quickly, as they head to Montreal to take on an Alouettes team that is just two points behind them in the standings. Kenny Lawler was heavily involved in the offence last week in his best game since Week 5, hauling in 123 yards and two touchdowns, one of those majors coming with 22 seconds left on the clock to put the Ticats ahead. The Als are returning from a bye week and will be well-rested as they try to keep Lawler, and the rest of the high-powered Ticats offence, from doing much of the same at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Only Jamie Nye thinks the Als will get the W this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN AT WINNIPEG



Saturday, September 6

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup lived up to the hype, with a sequence inside the three-minute warning that you would have had to see to believe. The most memorable moment of the end of that contest was a Tevaughn Campbell interception in the end zone on a potential game-tying, two-point convert with 30 seconds left on the clock that he returned to seal the deal for the Riders. The Bombers will try to get their revenge this week, as Zach Collaros and co. host Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl at Princess Auto Stadium.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan

CALGARY AT EDMONTON



Saturday, September 6

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

The only game on Labour Day that wasn’t close was the Battle of Alberta. It was the Stampeders defence that dominated, putting pressure on Cody Fajardo all day long and allowing just three field goal attempts (two were good and one was missed for a single). Just like Winnipeg, Edmonton doesn’t have to wait very long to try to avenge that loss in this weekend’s Labour Day Classic rematch at Commonwealth Stadium. Can they take down the Stampeders, who have yet to lose to a West opponent? The writers don’t think so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary