3 keys to victory for BC, Ottawa in Week 14

OTTAWA — Preparation shouldn’t be a problem for the BC Lions or Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday night, as both teams are coming off Week 12 byes.

BC heads to TD Place Stadium with a 5-6 record.

Ottawa sits at 3-8.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and CFL+ internationally.

BC LIONS

1. CAN NATHAN ROURKE KEEP THE OFFENCE ROLLING?

The Lions’ 307 points scored are the second most in the West Division, and Nathan Rourke has been leading the way. Rourke is trying to eclipse the 300-plus passing yard mark for the seventh time in his last eight games and will face a REDBLACKS secondary surrendering 281.8 per game.

2. PASS DEFENCE

The bye week came at a good time for BC’s pass defence, as they’d allowed 305 or more yards through the air in three of their last four games, including 443 to Nick Arbuckle in Week 12. Despite the rough patch, the defensive secondary led by Jamal Peters — who’s a game-time decision with a knee issue — Robert Carter Jr., and Ronald Kent Jr. still lead the league in average yards allowed at 260.5. Regardless of who’s under centre for Ottawa, they’ll aim to take their options away.

3. BALL SECURITY

BC possesses a league-worst -11 turnover ratio and has lost nine fumbles. Giving Ottawa extra offensive chances, especially at home, won’t fly if they hope to head back west with a win.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. BETTER IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Ottawa has scored one point in the first quarter over its past five games, a statistic that’s as equally unbelievable as it is troubling. With the Lions’ offence able to strike quickly, putting points on the board early is critical to staying in the game.

2. CAN DUSTIN CRUM COME THROUGH?

Dru Brown remains out with a knee injury, but the good news is Dustin Crum had his best game of the season the last time out when he completed 23-of-29 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Edmonton.

3. IF IN DOUBT, HAND IT OFF

Daniel Adeboboye and William Stanback should play an important role in head coach Bob Dyce’s offence. Not only has their opponent struggled to limit yards on the ground, coughing up the second most league-wide, but it’s been a strength of the duo, who have accumulated a combined 775.

