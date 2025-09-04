4 storylines to watch in Week 14

With a wild OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the books, let’s look ahead to Week 14.

We have a Friday Night Football matchup between the Lions and REDBLACKS, each returning from a bye week looking to get back in the win column.

Then we strap in for three games on Saturday, with our first tripleheader of 2025 as Hamilton takes on Montreal before two Labour Day rematches, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan and Calgary and Edmonton, get underway.

To get you set for the week, here’s a storyline to follow in all four games.

KEON HATCHER SR. ON A ROLL



BC at Ottawa | Friday, September 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Keon Hatcher Sr. and his BC Lions were on a Week 13 bye so perhaps this was swept under the rug, but in Week 12, Hatcher became the first receiver this season to pass 1,000 yards.

The six-foot-one, 212-pounder has hit that milestone in three of his five CFL seasons, most recently in 2023, where he hauled in a career-high 1,226 yards. He’s on pace to surpass that total this year, with 1,651 yards projected if he stays on his current production.

Three of his last four games have seen Hatcher go over 100 yards, including a season-high 156 in Week 11 against Montreal. The 30-year-old now sits atop all pass-catchers with 1,009 yards.

Keep an eye out for Nathan Rourke and Hatcher’s connection to continue at TD Place, when the Lions face an Ottawa pass defence that is giving up 281.8 yards per game through the air.

ALS GETTING HEALTHY



Hamilton at Montreal | Saturday, September 6 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

As the push to the playoffs begins, the Montreal Alouettes are getting healthier.

A handful of players who have been sitting on the injured list were full participants in practice this week, a good indication they’ll return to the lineup when the Als host the Tiger-Cats on Saturday. They’ll be a welcome addition as Montreal is looking to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Receivers Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack, returner James Letcher Jr., defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, defensive back Marc Antoine-Dequoy and running back Sean Thomas Erlington were among those who were back to full action in the week of preparation ahead of their Week 14 matchup.

Quarterback Davis Alexander was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will likely need a bit more time before he can return to the field.

With just two points separating the Als from the Ticats for the top of the East Division, this meeting at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium between the two teams is a critical one. Can Montreal get a win this week with the returning bodies to their roster? Find out on Saturday as the battle for the top of the division kicks off a CFL tripleheader.

IT’S TIME FOR THE BANJO BOWL



Saskatchewan at Winnipeg | Saturday, September 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The first of two OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rematches begins with the Banjo Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg leads the all-time series between these two teams in this historic game, 13-7. The Bombers have won the last five of these contests, including last year’s 26-21 victory.

Interestingly enough, the last time the Saskatchewan Roughriders were victorious in the Banjo Bowl was back in 2018, when none other than current Bombers QB Zach Collaros was behind centre for the Green and White.

It came right down to the wire in last week’s Labour Day Classic, with the Riders holding off a furious Blue Bombers comeback for the win. Shoutout Tevaughn Campbell for his pick-two (is this what we’re calling it?) on a Winnipeg two-point conversion attempt to seal the win for his Riders.

Anything can happen in the Banjo Bowl this weekend in front of an always rowdy Winnipeg crowd. Get your popcorn ready.

THAT CALGARY DEFENCE



Calgary at Edmonton | Saturday, September 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

In last week’s Battle of Alberta, the Calgary Stampeders defence was relentless.

The front four, especially, put pressure on Cody Fajardo throughout the entire contest. Anyone have stats on how many yards Fajardo had to run out of and around the pocket on Monday to get himself out of trouble?

In Week 13, Folarin Orimolade tallied eight pressures, while Jaylon Hutchings had seven and Clarence Hicks had five, according to PFF. Hicks was getting on the score sheet behind the line of scrimmage, too, getting a sack and a tackle for loss. Hutchings and Orimolade each had a quarterback takedown as well.

Not only did the team make Fajardo uncomfortable, they held the Elks from scoring any touchdowns in the contest. That isn’t exactly surprising, as the Stamps have been keeping offences off the scoresheet all season long. Heading into Week 14, Calgary is holding teams to a league-low 18.0 offensive points per game.

The Elks offensive line will need to figure out how to protect Fajardo as the Stamps are itching to get back-to-back victories in the Battle of Alberta on the strength of their defence.