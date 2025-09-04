CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-starts and who to avoid in Week 14

Top two words in English this week? Saturday Tripleheader.

Week 14 is a dream scenario for CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet fans as three of the four games scheduled on one day means laying back and enjoying our picks to start and sit.

BC (5-6-0) AT OTTAWA (3-8-0)

Friday, September 5

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-3.5)

O/U: 55.5

Start: Keon Hatcher Sr,, WR, BC, $14,500 Salary

Yeah, you’ll pay dearly for Keon Hatcher Sr., but he’s been money well spent most of the season. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the Week 12 loss at the Argonauts, the first receiver in the league to do so. Hatcher has been on a dominant run of late, scoring a combined 58.7 fantasy points in his last two games, and has scored at least 16.7 FP in four of his previous five.

No receiver has been targeted more than Hatcher, who has 93 coming into Week 14. He’s had five games of at least 10 targets and only twice has failed to record at least seven targets. Hatcher’s last two games have come against East Division teams, having scored 38.6 FP against Montreal in Week 11 and 20.1 FP versus Toronto in Week 12. The REDBLACKS have done a good job of denying passing majors to the opposition (14), yet will have their hands full against a Lions offence which leads the league in scoring offence (27.7) and yards per game (428.3), all the more reason to anchor your lineup around Hatcher.

Sit: Stanley Berryhill III, WR, BC, $7,500 Salary

Whereas Hatcher’s been blistering hot, Stanley Berryhill III’s numbers have felt like the first Arctic blast of winter. Over his past four games, Berryhill has topped 8.3 fantasy points just once and has failed to top 59 receiving yards in five straight games.

Berryhill has gone four consecutive games without more than five targets as Nathan Rourke has focused much of his attention on Hatcher and Justin McInnis ($11,900). Add the workload of running back James Butler ($15,000), and suddenly, Berryhill’s fantasy value has taken a deep dive. Although he’s capable of bouncing back to his early-season numbers, right now, Berryhill is not one of the cool kids in BC’s fantasy-friendly offence.

HAMILTON (6-5-0) AT MONTREAL (5-6-0)

Saturday, September 6

1:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Hamilton (-3.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $14,400 Salary

Since Week 8, no receiver has been as consistent as Tyler Snead, who has scored at least 12 fantasy points in each game while scoring 15.8 FP or more four times. Snead’s numbers are more impressive considering the Alouettes’ revolving door at pivot that has seen Snead catch passes from three different quarterbacks in that span. Despite the upheaval, Snead enters Week 14 fifth with 745 receiving yards on the strength of three 100-yard games in his last four.

Hamilton is eighth with 293.9 passing yards per game, but the Ticats have allowed just 14 touchdowns via the friendly skies. However, Snead has scored receiving majors in consecutive games while entering Saturday having caught at least five passes in five straight. Montreal’s league-worst passing game runs almost entirely through Snead, making him a must-add in many fantasy lineups.

Sit: Tim White, WR, Hamilton, $12,900 Salary

One of the league’s best receivers has become a forgotten man lately. Tim White has just 8.2 fantasy points in his last two games, catching four passes for a combined 42 yards. This is the same White who had double-digit fantasy production in eight of his first nine, including a pair of 20+ FP efforts that helped make him a reliable option each week.

Kiondré Smith ($11,000) and Kenny Lawler ($14,000) have become the top options for Bo Levi Mitchell. With Shemar Bridges ($7,000) re-emerging as a viable fantasy threat the past two games, White is in something of a fantasy no-man’s land: you know he’s capable of much more, but do you want to invest top-end salary on low-end production? Now the answer is the latter.

SASKATCHEWAN (9-2-0) AT WINNIPEG (6-5-0)

Saturday, September 6

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-1)

O/U: 52.5

Start: AJ Ouellette, RB, Saskatchewan, $13,900 Salary

Consistency counts for almost everything in fantasy football, which is why AJ Ouellette belongs on this list. The rugged workhorse scored 16.1 fantasy points in the Week 13 win over Winnipeg, marking the sixth time this season he has scored at least 15 FP and the ninth time Ouellette has supplied double-digit fantasy numbers.

Only Calgary’s Dedrick Mills ($13,900) has more carries than the 158 recorded by Ouellette, who is also third in the league with 802 rushing yards. He’s had at least 18 touches from scrimmage in six straight games, and there’s little reason to believe that trend won’t continue. There might be other backs offering more flash, yet there aren’t many that fantasy users can rely on like Ouellette.

Sit: Trevor Harris, QB, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary

Trevor Harris’ fantasy numbers have taken a hit in the past two games after a five-game run that saw him score at least 18.3 FP in each. Sunday’s 12 fantasy points come off the heels of his 12.5 FP showing in Week 12, easily his worst two-game stretch of the season.

Stretching defences has become an issue for Harris, who has averaged 8.9 and 8.1 yards per pass in Weeks 12-13, respectively. Harris had five games of at least 10 yards per pass entering Week 12 and is one of three pivots who are averaging 10 yards per toss. The environment surrounding the Banjo Bowl is a tough one for pivots seeking to regain their groove. While Harris is certainly capable of rebounding, the salary and recent numbers suggest otherwise.

CALGARY (8-3-0) AT EDMONTON (4-7-0)

Saturday, September 6

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-5.5)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Jalen Philpot, WR, Calgary, $8,000 Salary

Jalen Philpot with another big reception to keep the Stamps moving!#CFLGameDay

📅: Roughriders vs. @calstampeders is LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/gN75AeEW3v — CFL (@CFL) August 24, 2025

Calgary’s offence didn’t look like its usual, efficient self in the Labour Day win over Edmonton, especially in the passing game. Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) threw for only 162 yards and a major while connecting twice with Jalen Philpot for 18 yards. Philpot’s 4.3 fantasy points were his lowest since Week 1 and snapped a two-game run of double-digit fantasy production.

That will change on Saturday as we can’t see the Stamps’ passing game looking sluggish again versus the league’s worst pass defence (298.7 yards allowed per contest). Philpot will be front and center among a receiving corps that did not record a catch of 30+ yards in the opening Battle of Alberta. The Elks have allowed a league-high 22 passing majors, so it feels unlikely Adams will finish with another 10.3 FP performance. Dominique Rhymes ($12,200) will be the top option for many fantasy users but strongly consider adding Philpot in what should be a rebound game for the Stamps’ passing attack.

Sit: Kaion Julien-Grant, WR, Edmonton, $7,400 Salary

Edmonton’s passing game nearly forgot about Kaion Julien-Grant on Labour Day, continuing a recent trend that has seen the speedster fail to deliver more than 7.3 fantasy points in four of his last five games. KJG had just one reception for 37 yards and has had three games of two or fewer receptions in his last five.

The loss of Steven Dunbar Jr ($10,600) appeared to offer an opening for Julien-Grant to become more involved, but it was Arkell Smith ($6,100) and (as usual) Justin Rankin ($13,900) that carried the passing game, combining for 12 of Cody Fajardo’s ($13,500) 21 completions for 129 of his 255 yards. Right now, suggesting any Elks receiver comes with a risk, but until Fajardo can utilize the corps’ best game-altering option, then keep Julien-Grant on the fantasy sidelines.