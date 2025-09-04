Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 14

TORONTO — Week 14 has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Zach Collaros will start his sixth Banjo Bowl. He is a perfect 5-0 in the matchup (four wins with Winnipeg, one with Saskatchewan).

Calgary is on pace for the best defensive season on record since the CFL began compiling drive data in 2006.

Kenny Lawler leads the league with a career-high 10 TD receptions. He needs 32 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season and 10 receptions for a career-high.

Cody Fajardo needs 205 passing yards to reach 20,000 in his career. He’s a career 4-5-1 against the Stamps.

Keon Hatcher Sr. is the lone receiver to eclipse the 1,000 receiving yard mark this season. In his last four games: 26 receptions, 435 yards two TDs.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 14 below.

LOCKED DOWN IN COWTOWN

Opponents have scored touchdowns on just one of every 10 possessions (15 TDs on 150 possessions). Last season, Montreal led the league by allowing a touchdown once every 7.4 possessions.

Calgary is holding teams to a league-low 18.0 offensive points per game – nearly a touchdown less than the league average.

Stampeders’ defence also ranks first in: Opponent TDs allowed | 15 Opponent yards per play | 5.9 Opponent pass efficiency rating | 88.9 Opponent second down conversion rate | 44.5 per cent Fewest opponent big plays | 19 Forced turnovers | 28

In addition, the defence is tied for the league lead in return touchdowns with four.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE WIDE

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games averaged 56 points

87,626 fans attended the three games last week

18 touchdowns in three games last week – an average of six per game

Only three games separate first and fourth place teams in the East Division

Teams are 25-25 at home this season

Official Murray Clark will work his 600th career game on Saturday in Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan became the eighth team to win after trailing by 10+ points this season

BC (5-6) at OTT (3-8)

The first game of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

Both teams are coming off a bye; each won their first game after a bye this season.

BC has won nine of the past 10 games against Ottawa. Last year, both teams split their series with each team winning at home.

Nathan Rourke is 2-1 versus Ottawa and will make his 30th career start (17-12). He needs 55 passing yards to pass Don Getty (8,950) to become third on the all-time Canadian passing list.

Rourke is riding a three-game streak with 300+ yards. In those games, he has passed for 1,116 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions.

James Butler has recorded at least 81 rushing yards in his last four games.

Ottawa has a +1 turnover ratio; BC is last with -11

Dustin Crum passed for 277 yards last game; second most in his career. He has scored a touchdown in his last four games. Crum is 0-1.

Justin Hardy (3,383) is 20 receiving yards shy of Jock Climie (3,403) for ninth on Ottawa’s all-time list.

Eugene Lewis needs 30 receiving yards for 7,000 in his career.

HAM (6-5) at MTL (5-6)

Week 4: HAM 35 – MTL 17

Montreal must win by 19+ points to claim the season series and move into first in the East.

Both teams are looking to snap a losing streak – Hamilton has dropped three straight; Montreal lost four straight. ​

The last time the Ticats won in Montreal was August 27, 2021

Hamilton is 4-2 on the road this season; Montreal is 2-4 at home.

Bo Levi Mitchell is 8-6 against Montreal in his career. Last week, he became the 12th player with 250 career TD passes; needs two more to tie Tom Clemens for 11th all-time.

Last week, Kiondré Smith set a career-high with 171 receiving yards, including 108 after the catch. It marked his third game of the season with 138+ yards in a game.

Montreal in their last four games have scored three touchdowns in 49 possessions.

James Morgan has passed for 409 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.

Tyler Snead needs one reception and 44 receiving yards to reach new career-highs.

BANJO BOWL: SSK (8-2) at WPG (6-5)

LDC: SSK 34 – WPG 30

A Saskatchewan victory would secure the season series win – their first since 2018

Winnipeg leads the rematch series, 13-7, with eight wins in the past nine meetings. Saskatchewan’s last win was in 2018 with Zach Collaros at the helm.

Saskatchewan is looking for its tenth win of the season; the last time they reached double digits was in 2019 (13-5).

Saskatchewan has swept the home-and-home set on seven occasions.

Last week, Trevor Harris had his lowest completion percentage of the season: 17-of-27 (63 per cent).

Harris needs one more touchdown pass for 200 in his career (45 with Saskatchewan)

KeeSean Johnson leads the league with 30 second down conversion receptions.

Winnipeg has led by 10+ points in each of its last five games but lost two of them in the final minute

Mike O’Shea is 8-2 in LDC rematches.

Last week, Brady Oliveira was held to a season-low 24 rushing yards. He needs 109 rushing yards for 5,000 in his career.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: CGY (8-3) at EDM (4-7)