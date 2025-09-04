Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 14

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 14 has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Zach Collaros will start his sixth Banjo Bowl. He is a perfect 5-0 in the matchup (four wins with Winnipeg, one with Saskatchewan).
- Calgary is on pace for the best defensive season on record since the CFL began compiling drive data in 2006.
- Kenny Lawler leads the league with a career-high 10 TD receptions. He needs 32 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season and 10 receptions for a career-high.
- Cody Fajardo needs 205 passing yards to reach 20,000 in his career. He’s a career 4-5-1 against the Stamps.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. is the lone receiver to eclipse the 1,000 receiving yard mark this season. In his last four games: 26 receptions, 435 yards two TDs.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 14 below.
RELATED
» 4 storylines to watch in Week 14
» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
|Game Notes
|BC at Ottawa
|Download PDF
|Hamilton at Montreal
|Download PDF
|Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Calgary at Edmonton
|Coming Soon
LOCKED DOWN IN COWTOWN
- Calgary is on pace for the best defensive season on record since the CFL began compiling drive data in 2006.
- Opponents have scored touchdowns on just one of every 10 possessions (15 TDs on 150 possessions). Last season, Montreal led the league by allowing a touchdown once every 7.4 possessions.
- Calgary is holding teams to a league-low 18.0 offensive points per game – nearly a touchdown less than the league average.
- Stampeders’ defence also ranks first in:
- Opponent TDs allowed | 15
- Opponent yards per play | 5.9
- Opponent pass efficiency rating | 88.9
- Opponent second down conversion rate | 44.5 per cent
- Fewest opponent big plays | 19
- Forced turnovers | 28
- In addition, the defence is tied for the league lead in return touchdowns with four.
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE WIDE
- OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games averaged 56 points
- 87,626 fans attended the three games last week
- 18 touchdowns in three games last week – an average of six per game
- Only three games separate first and fourth place teams in the East Division
- Teams are 25-25 at home this season
- Official Murray Clark will work his 600th career game on Saturday in Winnipeg.
- Saskatchewan became the eighth team to win after trailing by 10+ points this season
BC (5-6) at OTT (3-8)
- The first game of a home-and-home series between the two teams.
- Both teams are coming off a bye; each won their first game after a bye this season.
- BC has won nine of the past 10 games against Ottawa. Last year, both teams split their series with each team winning at home.
- Nathan Rourke is 2-1 versus Ottawa and will make his 30th career start (17-12). He needs 55 passing yards to pass Don Getty (8,950) to become third on the all-time Canadian passing list.
- Rourke is riding a three-game streak with 300+ yards. In those games, he has passed for 1,116 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. is the lone receiver to eclipse the 1,000 receiving yard mark this season. In his last four games: 26 receptions, 435 yards two TDs.
- James Butler has recorded at least 81 rushing yards in his last four games.
- Ottawa has a +1 turnover ratio; BC is last with -11
- Dustin Crum passed for 277 yards last game; second most in his career. He has scored a touchdown in his last four games. Crum is 0-1.
- Justin Hardy (3,383) is 20 receiving yards shy of Jock Climie (3,403) for ninth on Ottawa’s all-time list.
- Eugene Lewis needs 30 receiving yards for 7,000 in his career.
HAM (6-5) at MTL (5-6)
- Week 4: HAM 35 – MTL 17
- Montreal must win by 19+ points to claim the season series and move into first in the East.
- Both teams are looking to snap a losing streak – Hamilton has dropped three straight; Montreal lost four straight.
- The last time the Ticats won in Montreal was August 27, 2021
- Hamilton is 4-2 on the road this season; Montreal is 2-4 at home.
- Bo Levi Mitchell is 8-6 against Montreal in his career. Last week, he became the 12th player with 250 career TD passes; needs two more to tie Tom Clemens for 11th all-time.
- Kenny Lawler leads the league with a career-high 10 TD receptions. He needs 32 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season and 10 receptions for a career-high.
- Last week, Kiondré Smith set a career-high with 171 receiving yards, including 108 after the catch. It marked his third game of the season with 138+ yards in a game.
- Montreal in their last four games have scored three touchdowns in 49 possessions.
- James Morgan has passed for 409 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.
- Tyler Snead needs one reception and 44 receiving yards to reach new career-highs.
BANJO BOWL: SSK (8-2) at WPG (6-5)
- LDC: SSK 34 – WPG 30
- A Saskatchewan victory would secure the season series win – their first since 2018
- Winnipeg leads the rematch series, 13-7, with eight wins in the past nine meetings. Saskatchewan’s last win was in 2018 with Zach Collaros at the helm.
- Saskatchewan is looking for its tenth win of the season; the last time they reached double digits was in 2019 (13-5).
- Saskatchewan has swept the home-and-home set on seven occasions.
- Last week, Trevor Harris had his lowest completion percentage of the season: 17-of-27 (63 per cent).
- Harris needs one more touchdown pass for 200 in his career (45 with Saskatchewan)
- KeeSean Johnson leads the league with 30 second down conversion receptions.
- Winnipeg has led by 10+ points in each of its last five games but lost two of them in the final minute
- Mike O’Shea is 8-2 in LDC rematches.
- Zach Collaros will start his sixth Banjo Bowl. He is a perfect 5-0 in the matchup (four wins with Winnipeg, one with Saskatchewan).
- Last week, Brady Oliveira was held to a season-low 24 rushing yards. He needs 109 rushing yards for 5,000 in his career.
LABOUR DAY REMATCH: CGY (8-3) at EDM (4-7)
- LDC: CGY 28 – EDM 7
- Calgary leads the rematches 18-17.
- The Stampeders have swept the two-game set 12 times (most recently in 2022); there have been 17 splits.
- Calgary is a perfect 6-0 against Western foes this season. A win would give them the season series win against Edmonton, along with series wins against Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.
- Despite their 8-3 record, Calgary does not have a receiver in the leagues top 15 in receiving yards.
- Vernon Adams Jr. had zero TD passes in his first three starts this season, but has one in seven straight games since, including five games with multiple TDs.
- Dedrick Mills in his last three games: 289 rushing yards while averaging 5.7 yards per carry
- Jacob Roberts last week recorded nine defensive tackles, a special teams tackle, a sack, and forced a fumble.
- In his Stamps debut, Adam Bighill registered four defensive tackles.
- The Elks have won the last two games in Edmonton against Calgary.
- Edmonton is looking for its first win against a Western team this season.
- Cody Fajardo needs 205 passing yards to reach 20,000 in his career. He’s a career 4-5-1 against the Stamps.
- Justin Rankin recorded 48 rushing and receiving yards last week on 18 touches.