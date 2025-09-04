Honour Roll: Vernon Adams Jr. takes home Player of the Month for August

TORONTO – Vernon Adams Jr., Willie Jefferson and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have earned full marks for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 13.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

RELATED

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite

» Honour Roll, Week 13: Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith, Stamps O-line make the grade

» More PFF stats and grades

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Three games): 90.7

44-for-68 passing (64.7 per cent)

684 passing yards to six touchdowns

In Week 10: 17-of-24 passing (76.7 per cent) for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interception

Earned Player of the Week Honours (Week 10)

Honourable mentions:

90.4 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

88.5 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: DEFENCE

DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg (3-2 in August; 6-5 overall)

PFF Player Grade (five games): 90.5

224 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles, one sack and a forced fumble

Eight pass knockdowns; league-leading 11 on the season

89.2 Grade on 161 pass rush snaps

Earned Player of the Week Honours in Week 9 with a PFF grade of 99.3; highest PFF Grade since CFL began grading

Honourable mentions:

87.8 | DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary

85.5 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE

Calgary Stampeders (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)

PFF unit grade: 69.0

Top-3 performers: Zack Williams | 75.2 Joshua Coker | 68.3 Christy Nkanu | 64.9



CFL HONOUR ROLL – ALL AUGUST