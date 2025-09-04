Honour Roll: Vernon Adams Jr. takes home Player of the Month for August

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO – Vernon Adams Jr., Willie Jefferson and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have earned full marks for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 13.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
RELATED
» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite
» Honour Roll, Week 13: Malik Carney, Kiondré Smith, Stamps O-line make the grade
» More PFF stats and grades
» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)
Honourable mentions:
CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: DEFENCE
DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg (3-2 in August; 6-5 overall)
Honourable mentions:
CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE
Calgary Stampeders (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)
CFL HONOUR ROLL – ALL AUGUST