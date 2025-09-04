Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 14

To no surprise, the BC offence is at or near the top of the Week 14 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings.

Nathan Rourke and James Butler are the best play at quarterback and running back, respectively, and Keon Hatcher Sr. sits among the top three at receiver.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (24.1 Projected Fantasy Points): One can make a strong case for Nathan Rourke as fantasy’s Most Outstanding Player. He’s scored at least 19.8 fantasy points in seven of his nine starts and enters Week 14 with three straight games of at least 23.7 FP while accounting for eight majors in that span.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (21.4 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell made everyone forget his sluggish Week 11 with 26 FP in the Labour Day Classic thriller against Toronto, giving Mitchell his fourth game of at least 24.3 FP in his last five games. He’ll bid for a ninth 300-yard outing against an Alouettes pass defence allowing a 71 percent completion rate.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (16.4 PFP): Don’t count on another 10.3 FP showing from Vernon Adams Jr., his lowest total since Week 3. He’s accounted for at least one major in seven straight games, but a rematch against Edmonton’s league-worst defence will translate into a solid rebound for Adams and his fantasy users.

4. Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $9,800 Salary (12.5 PFP): A bit of a risky pick here, as the REDBLACKS will face the league’s top pass defence in the Lions (260.5 yards allowed per game). However, Dustin Crum has scored 47 fantasy points in the last two games and should be able to make a play or two against the same BC defence that has yielded 25 completions of 30+ yards, tying them with Toronto for most in the CFL.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (17.3 PFP): We suggested a Sit for Trevor Harris, but his overall totals keep him in this week’s rankings. The league leader with a 116.8 pass efficiency rate, Harris is not going to have three straight disappointing games.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (19 PFP): Defences were afforded a week off from James Butler, who returns to action having scored at least 20.3 FP in three of his last four games. The league’s leading rusher is on the outer edge of 1,000 yards, and while he may not get 132 yards on Friday, count on Butler adding to his total of eight rushing touchdowns.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,900 Salary (14 PFP): Dedrick Mills has racked up over 100 yards from scrimmage in three straight games. He scored 14.2 FP in the Labour Day win over Edmonton, so fantasy users should feel safe in running it back with Mills.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18.8 PFP): Brady Oliveira has scored majors in three straight games and has at least 14 FP in seven of his last eight games. He had just 10 touches in Week 14 but will see a higher workload in the Banjo Bowl.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $13,900 Salary (19.2 PFP): Even as rough an outing the Elks’ offence had on Labour Day, Justin Rankin still finished with 14.6 fantasy points. He’s scored at least 12.8 FP in five straight games and continues to lead all running backs with 533 receiving yards.

5. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $12,600 Salary (13.7 PFP): Captain Consistent scored 11.3 FP in Week 13 and scored double digits in each of his eight games. He’s worth the start not only for his reliability, but also for the potential of a breakout.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,000 Salary (16.3 PFP): Boy, did Kenny Lawler snap out of his funk, scoring 33.3 fantasy points in the Labour Day Classic win over Toronto. Lawler has 18 receptions over 20+ yards in depth and 10 receiving majors, both of which lead the league.

2. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (17.8 PFP): A fantasy beast, Kiondré Smith has scored at least 24.1 FP in three of his last five games and at least 15.6 FP in four of his last five. He is an elite playmaker who has stormed into the top 10 in receiving yards and has earned the status of an anchor for fantasy teams.

3. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $14,500 Salary (17.7 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. certainly deserves being atop the rankings here, having scored 58.7 FP in the last two games. He’s tied for third in the league with nine receptions on passes of at least 20 yards in depth.

4. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $14,400 Salary (15.4 PFP): The potential return of Tyson Philpot will take away some of Tyler Snead’s thunder. However, Snead has been the Alouettes’ offence, having scored at least 12 FP in five straight games, and will bid for a major in a third consecutive game when he faces the Ticats to open Saturday’s tripleheader.

5. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (15.4 PFP): Nic Demski has scored in consecutive games and enters the Banjo Bowl with four games of at least 12.9 fantasy points in his last five.

6. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $11,200 Salary (15.7 PFP): A 9.5 FP number doesn’t work for KeeSean Johnson, but we all have bad days, right? Johnson will rebound and look like the All-CFL candidate who had six straight games of at least 10 fantasy points before being slowed down in Week 13.

7. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $12,200 Salary (14.6 PFP): Justin Hardy will shake off his 5.8 FP in Week 12 as he returns from an open week. He had a run of four games of at least 12.8 FP in five games before the Week 12 loss to Edmonton as he continues his bid for a third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

8. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $12,200 Salary (13 PFP): Like Johnson, Dohnte Meyers had a forgetful Week 13, scoring just 8.2 fantasy points. Like Johnson, Meyers is due to a rough outing and is still a reliable option for fantasy users.

9. Dominique Rhymes, Calgary, $12,200 Salary (13 PFP): Dominique Rhymes and the end zone are going steady, as he has scored touchdowns in four of his last five games. He will enter Battle of Alberta II with five double-digit fantasy numbers in his last six games.

10. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $12,800 Salary (12.6 PFP): A run of three straight games of at least 12.2 FP came to an end in Week 12. However, Eugene Lewis remains a solid fantasy option due to his catching at least four passes in seven of his last eight games.

11. Justin McInnis, BC, $11,900 Salary (11.5 PFP): Since being targeted just once in Week 6, Justin McInnis has been targeted 35 times in the last five games. The workload will continue as he and a Lions passing game will build upon their 21 completions of 30+ yards.

12. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $11,700 Salary (12.6 PFP): He’s back. That’s all you need to know.

DEFENCES

1. Calgary, $9,400 Salary (7.8 PFP): The Stamps have scored 21 FP in their last two games, with Monday’s 12 FP marking the fifth time this season Calgary has delivered double-digit fantasy numbers.

2. Saskatchewan, $10,600 Salary (8.9 PFP): Even in defeat, the Riders scored 10 FP, the third time in the last four games they have tallied double digits.

3. Winnipeg, $8,000 Salary (7 PFP): A solid but unspectacular unit, the Bombers are an affordable defence that will not harm your lineup.

4. Montreal, $6,500 Salary (5 PFP): The Als appear to be getting warm, healthy bodies back to the lineup. This might be a good time to sneak them into your lineup and watch them look like they did earlier in the season.