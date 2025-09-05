3 keys to victory for Calgary, Edmonton in Week 14

EDMONTON — Another OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rematch caps a Saturday tripleheader as the Calgary Stampeders pay a visit to the Edmonton Elks in a ToonieBet rivalry game to end Week 14.

Calgary picked up a 28-7 win a week ago.

Edmonton is attempting to get back in the win column after the Stampeders snapped its three-game winning streak.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. REELIN’ IN JUSTIN RANKIN

It’s hard to scoff at allowing just seven points, but the Stamps’ defence needs to keep an eye on the versatile Justin Rankin. Rankin had 48 yards apiece in the run and pass game last week and has been an important contributor to the offence all season. Stopping him at the line of scrimmage is the ideal scenario, and it’s going to take another strong effort from defensive linemen Clarence Hicks, Jaylon Hutchings, who’s a game-time decision with a groin issue, and Folarin Orimolade.

2. QUARTERBACK BOUNCE BACK

One could say it’s a testament to the Stamps as a whole that they secured a win without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. having his best game. While there’s more than one piece that makes an offence go, head coach Dave Dickenson would love to see Adams Jr. improve on his 162 yards from the first matchup.

3. DEDRICK MILLS MAKING HIS WAY DOWNFIELD

Is running back Dedrick Mills being talked about enough? His 107 yards in Week 13 give him 844 on the season, good for second-most in the CFL coming into this weekend’s action. With the Elks knowing what to expect this time around, it’s up to Mills to make the adjustments.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. SACKS

Cody Fajardo was sacked four more times last week, an issue that continues to plague him. Part of the problem is his protection, but going through his reads quicker and getting rid of the ball is also imperative.

2. ARKELL SMITH IS ALRIGHT

Head coach Mark Kilam will be a happy man if he can get another good game out of receiver Arkell Smith, who pulled down 7-of-8 passes for 81 yards on Labour Day Monday. With Rankin and fellow receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. able to produce at a high level, Fajardo has the tools to do damage.

3. HELP FROM THE DEFENCE

The Elks have a league-low 22 pass knockdowns and are tied for last with six interceptions. The secondary’s ability to not only hold Adams Jr. in check again, but potentially force a turnover or two, would be big for momentum. Making it happen falls on the shoulders of defensive backs Tyrell Ford, Royce Metchie and Kobe Williams.

