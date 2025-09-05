3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Montreal in Week 14

MONTREAL — A matchup between top teams in the East Division opens a Saturday tripleheader when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to face the Montreal Alouettes.

Hamilton wants to have a short memory on a shortened week after dropping a thrilling Labour Day Classic showdown against the Toronto Argonauts in the final minutes.

Montreal was on a bye and is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: HAM | MTL

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Alouettes

» Tickets: Hamilton at Montreal

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. SHOW AND GO

It’s important not to make too much out of any one loss, but the Ticats have dropped three straight to see their division lead slip to two points. They had a bye ahead of their Labour Day showdown, so they’ll hope that less time to prepare will allow for a back-to-basics mindset.

2. THE DEFENCE

The Ticats sat seventh in net yards allowed per game with 382.4 coming into play this week. The pressure was there early against the Argos, but it will be about sustaining it versus the Als. Linebacker Devin Veresuk has shown he can be an impact player in the middle of the field, and Destin Talbert leads the secondary.

3. ANSWER THE (GREG) BELL

Hamilton’s run game continues to struggle, ranking eighth in the league in average yards per game after 13 weeks. If Greg Bell can find a way to make the Montreal front pay attention to him, it will open up the field even more for quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to make big plays.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. AUSTIN MACK AND TYSON PHILPOT ARE BACK

It will be like Christmas morning, receiver edition, for Als head coach Jason Maas when his offence trots on the field. Stars Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot return from injuries, and it’s a needed boost for an offence that’s averaged 14.8 points over their four-game losing streak.

2. JAMES MORGAN

Davis Alexander appears closer to a return, but it’s James Morgan’s pocket for at least another week. With Mack and Philpot joining Tyler Snead, Morgan has three legitimate game-changing targets to work with. Now, it’s about finding them with consistency.

3. VETERAN SECONDARY STEPPING UP

Taking away Mitchell’s options will force the Ticats’ run game to generate more offence. Executing, which is easier said than done, will come down to defensive backs Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who returns from injury, Kabion Ento and Wesley Sutton’s ability to blanket receivers Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith, and in turn forcing Mitchell to look elsewhere.

NEED TO KNOW: