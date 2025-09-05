3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Winnipeg in Week 14

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet again on Saturday afternoon in a ToonieBet rivalry game following a thrilling matchup on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Saskatchewan escaped with a 34-30 win the first time around.

Winnipeg is trying to keep from falling to .500 as they enter play with a 6-5 record.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. KEEP UP THE PRESSURE

Saskatchewan forced its way through Winnipeg’s offensive line for five sacks last week, of which defensive lineman Malik Carney had a pair. It’s not always about being better; sometimes it’s about being consistent, and the Riders’ front will hope to be in the rematch.

2. TREVOR HARRIS

It’s been back-to-back tough outings for Trevor Harris, and while he hasn’t been bad, the Riders need their quarterback to lead the way.

3. THE SECONDARY

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell has elite closing ability, and Rolan Milligan Jr. is always a threat. Still, with the number of options available in the Bombers’ pass game, it has to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping it. That means DaMarcus Fields, Kosi Onyeka and Marcus Sayles need to play well in support of their two secondary stars.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. WELCOME BACK, ONTARIA WILSON

Receiver Ontaria Wilson will play in his first game with the Bombers after signing earlier this week, and he’ll be needed as Dalton Schoen finds himself out for the season after tearing his ACL. Wilson caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards for Winnipeg last season.

2. PROTECT ZACH COLLAROS

Quarterback Zach Collaros threw for his second-most yards in a game this season last week, all despite the five sacks. If the offensive line, led by veteran Stanley Bryant, can give Collaros more protection, it’ll allow him to be even more efficient.

3. BIG PLAYS FROM KERIC WHEATFALL

There’s no doubt Keric Wheatfall can be explosive, but head coach Mike O’Shea would like to see it more. If Wheatfall can get going, it’ll give Collaros four legitimate options across the field with Wilson, Nic Demski and Kevens Clercius.

NEED TO KNOW: