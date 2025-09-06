3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 14 win over BC

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday night, coming back to defeat the BC Lions at home by a 34-33 scoreline. The REDBLACKS scored 18 fourth-quarter points to the Lions’ six, with a very-late touchdown pass from Dustin Crum to Eugene Lewis being the tying score before an extra point gave Ottawa their first lead with 17 seconds remaining.

Crum was resilient in the second half, running in for two touchdowns and keeping his team in it until the very end. Meanwhile, Kalil Pimpleton made the magic happen late to give his team a chance to win it in the closing seconds.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ win over the BC Lions.

2 – DUSTIN CRUM TOUCHDOWNS

After William Stanback got Ottawa their first touchdown early in the second half, Crum would be the one to score the next two majors for the REDBLACKS, putting his body on the line on both occasions.

Late in the third, Crum bounced off a couple of bodies for a nine-yard score, and then midway through the fourth, he crashed through a defender at the goal line for the 13-yard touchdown, bringing the hosts right back in it.

18 – FOURTH-QUARTER POINTS

The REDBLACKS piled on the points in the fourth quarter while the Lions had trouble maintaining their momentum.

Crum and Lewis got the fourth-quarter majors for the home team, while Lewis Ward also had a field goal. The Lions meanwhile were stuck with just two field goals in the fourth, with Whyte missing his final try of the night and giving Ottawa the chance to win the ballgame late.

2 – KALIL PIMPLETON PLAYS

Pimpleton gave up a fourth-quarter penalty which looked like it might hand the game to the Lions but he made up for it and then some to come up with crucial plays on two straight plays as time was running out.

He had a 38-yard return off of Whyte’s missed field goal and was on the receiving end of an unnecessary roughness penalty against BC’s Carl Meyer. Then, on the following play, Pimpleton ran deep for a 52-yard catch to set up the Lewis touchdown.