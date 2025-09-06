3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 14 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Punch. Counterpunch. It was a tale of two halves in the 2025 Banjo Bowl at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers came out swinging with a well-balanced offensive attack and a stifling defence. At the half, running back Brady Oliveira already had 12 carries for 58 yards and an additional three targets in the passing game, answering Bomber fans’ cries to get the reigning Most Outstanding Player more involved. Defensively, the Bombers were suffocating. Usually a completion machine, Riders’ quarterback Trevor Harris had only eight completions on 16 attempts in the first half.

Down 13-6, Corey Mace’s team weathered the storm and came off the ropes in the second half. Early on, defensive back DaMarcus Fields intercepted Zach Collaros, leading to an AJ Ouellette touchdown run that put the Riders on top. The defence did the rest, and the Riders walked out of Winnipeg with a 21-13 win – their first in the Banjo Bowl since 2018.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Roughriders win over the Blue Bombers.

1 — TOUCHDOWN

Evidently that was all that was needed in this one for the Riders.

After three rushing majors from their running backs last week against Winnipeg, it was tougher sledding in Week 14. A defensive battle through and through, it was the five-yard dash from AJ Ouellette that put the Riders on top, a lead they would never give back.

4 — INTERCEPTIONS

The Riders defence were on the receiving end of four Winnipeg passes from a combination of Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler.

DaMarcus Fields had a big interception early in the second half to spark the comeback, but a lot has to be said for Marcus Sayles‘ pick as well. Just before halftime, the Bombers were driving the field and Sayles fielded a Collaros deep ball and brought it back near midfield. One big play to Tommy Nield later and the Riders were in field goal range. A Brett Lauther kick ended the half, but made it a one-score game going into the locker room. That was a preview of the momentum swing to come in the second half.

Not to be left out of the conversation is Tevaughn Campbell, who stole the show last week during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with his game-winning pick-two. He followed that up with a two-interception night in the Banjo Bowl.

5 — FIELD GOALS

Brett Lauther was clutch in Week 14.

The Bombers’ defence threw everything they had at Saskatchewan in this game, and the crowd did not make it easy either. Without drives finishing in major scores, Lauther was thrust into duty and kept Saskatchewan in the game, going five-for-five on the night.

With a few rough patches through the season, all may be forgotten by Rider faithful after this one, as Lauther helps deliver their first Banjo Bowl win since 2018.