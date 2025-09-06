Roughriders take down Bombers to win Banjo Bowl

WINNIPEG — It was a close game throughout, but in the end, it was the Saskatchewan Roughriders who won the Banjo Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-13 win was the first for the Riders in the Banjo Bowl since 2018, when Zach Collaros was Saskatchewan’s starting quarterback, and the Riders swept the home-and-home with the Bombers.

AJ Ouellette scored a touchdown in the win, the only major for the visitors in the contest. Brett Lauther was good on all five of his field goals. His only miscue was a missed convert attempt on Ouellette’s major.

Just like he did in last week’s Labour Day Classic, Riders defensive back Tevaughn Campbell made a late-game, big play. This time around, he picked off Chris Streveler, who replaced an injured Zach Collaros late in the game, as the Bombers were looking to try for a comeback inside the three-minute warning. That turnover led to a Lauther field goal with 11 seconds left on the clock that sealed the deal for the visitors.

Campbell also picked off Streveler’s Hail Mary attempt with one second left on the clock to seal the deal for the Riders.

To start the Banjo Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Princess Auto Stadium, the teams traded punts.

On a Bombers drive five minutes into the quarter, Ontaria Wilson hauled in a 19-yard pass from Collaros on second-and-12, the receiver’s first catch since returning to the Bombers from the NFL. But after a two-yard rush from Oliveira, Malik Carney picked up right where he left off in last week’s Labour Day Classic, bursting through the Bombers’ O-line to take down Collaros for the sack to end the home team’s drive.

Winnipeg’s defence matched with a big play of their own the next time they took the field, with Redha Kramdi picking off Trevor Harris‘ pass intended for Joe Robustelli for the game’s first turnover.

A few plays into the drive, Collaros and Wilson connected again, as the Bombers pivot felt chemistry early with his pass-catcher. That catch was for 29 yards, bringing his team down into Saskatchewan territory. Winnipeg cashed in on the turnover with a field goal, as Sergio Castillo booted a 39-yarder through the uprights. That gave the Bombers a 3-0 lead with three minutes left in the opening quarter.

Saskatchewan went to work moving the chains deep into Winnipeg territory as the opening quarter came to a close. To start the second frame, Harris and the offence were on the Bombers’ 25-yard line. On second-and-two, Harris found KeeSean Johnson for an 11-yard gain and a first down. After a Mario Anderson two-yard rush, Harris threw to Ajou Ajou, who fumbled, and the Bombers jumped on it for what appeared to be their second turnover of the afternoon. But after automatic review by the replay centre, it was ruled an incomplete pass. That brought out Brett Lauther for the first time in the game, and he connected on a 20-yard field goal. Lauther was good on his try and tied the game 3-3 with 13:36 left in the half.

A 39-yard catch over the middle by Nic Demski moved Winnipeg down to the Riders’ 37-yard line, as the Bombers looked to add to their lead the next time they hit the field. On second-and-eight, Collaros scrambled out of the pocket for an 11-yard gain, keeping things alive instead of taking a sack. That set up a 24-yard Wilson touchdown in the receiver’s first game back as a Bomber. With the convert, Winnipeg took a 10-3 lead.

After a Saskatchewan punt on their next possession, the Bombers went right back to work starting on their own 26. Midway through the series, Collaros found Demski again for another big play, this one for 45 yards, to move down to Saskatchewan’s 26-yard line. There was a close call for Winnipeg, with Jameer Thurman forcing Oliveira to fumble, but Demski bailed out his running back, recovering the ball. The Bombers couldn’t find the end zone to cap the drive, however, and Castillo came on to try his second field goal of the afternoon. He was good on his 34-yard attempt, adding three more to Winnipeg’s lead (13-3) with just over three minutes left in the first half.

As the quarter was coming to a close, the Rider defence made a play, as Marcus Sayles picked off Collaros. A 34-yard gain by Tommy Nield put the Riders in field goal range. Lauther kicked a 35-yard field goal after the turnover, to cut Winnipeg’s lead to 13-6 as the first half wrapped up.

To start the second half, Harris and the Riders’ offence took the field looking for their first touchdown of the game. The Bombers defence locked it down, however, forcing Saskatchewan to punt once again.

Roughriders defensive back DaMarcus Fields intercepted Collaros, the second pick thrown by the Bomber quarterback in the game, on the first throw of Winnipeg’s ensuing drive. Fields returned it 33 yards to Winnipeg’s 27-yard line, as Saskatchewan looked to cash in on the turnover in field goal range. Facing second-and-seven on the 12-yard line, Harris took off for the second-straight play, and got the first down himself. Then Ouellette took the hand off and powered into the end zone, dragging a defender on his back for the touchdown. Lauther missed the extra point and Winnipeg held a one-point lead (13-12) with 6:31 on the clock.

On the next drive, C.J. Reavis sacked Collaros, knocking the ball loose and injuring the Bombers quarterback on the play. Rider defensive lineman Mike Rose picked up the loose ball, but Mike O’Shea challenged that there was roughing the passer on the play. It was successful, meaning the Bombers kept the football and got an automatic first down, but Chris Streveler had to take over under centre for the injured Collaros. He moved the Bombers down into field goal range and Castillo missed on his 51-yard attempt, keeping it a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

There was a coach’s challenge to start the final frame, with Riders head coach Corey Mace challenging there was pass interference on Trey Vaval, who was covering Robustelli. The replay centre determined there was no infraction on the play, and the Riders were facing a second-and-10 on the Bombers’ 33. An incompletion to Johnson sent Lauther out to attempt a 41-yard field goal. He was good on the field goal, his third of the game, and took a two-point lead (15-13).

Winnipeg had a chance to add another field goal on their next possession, but Castillo missed his 48-yard attempt. Mario Alford ran the miss out of the end zone, and then backtracked onto the goal line, before jumping out of the end zone to avoid the safety that would have tied the game.

Backed up on their own one-yard line, Harris got his team out of trouble, finding Robustelli for a 48-yard gain, the longest pass on the day for the Riders. After an Ouellette four-yard run, Harris went deep again, looking for Ajou. Vaval, who was in coverage, was called for pass interference, bringing the Riders to the Winnipeg 28. On second down, Harris looked for Robustelli on the goal line but Evan Holm broke up the pass, forcing the Riders to try for a field goal. Lauther was good on his fourth field goal of the game, giving the Riders a five point lead (18-13) with just over six minutes left in the game.

Inside the three minute warning, Riders defensive back Tevaughn Campbell made a big play just like he did late in last week’s Labour Day Classic. This time around, he picked off Streveler, as the Bombers were driving down the field looking to cut into Saskatchewan’s lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Riders moved the chains, helped by a pass interference penalty on the drive as well, into scoring range. Lauther kicked his fifth field goal of the afternoon, this one from 35 yards to increase Saskatchewan’s lead to 21-13 with 11 seconds left on the clock.

On a Hail Mary attempt with one second left, Campbell had another interception to give the Riders the victory.

Next up for Winnipeg is a meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night at Hamilton Stadium while the Riders host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.