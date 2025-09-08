5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 14

TORONTO — From a down-to-the-wire finish to a pair of runnings backs having big outings, there were plenty of exciting moments in Week 14.

Pro Football Focus takes a deeper look at some of the key performances that may have flown under the radar but made a big impact on the field.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF stats that stand out from the week that was.

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 10 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats run game came alive on the weekend, with the team running the ball for a season-high 234 yards.

Most of that yardage came from their running back, Greg Bell, who ripped off 156 yards on 20 carries. He got yards to move his team down the field throughout the game, but when he gained those yards was what really mattered.

Bell tallied 10 rushing first downs against Montreal, according to PFF, helping sustain drives throughout the contest. That was four more than REDBLACKS quarterback Dustin Crum (more on him later, by the way).

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 94.5 RUSHING GRADE

Another running back who had an impressive Week 14 was Elks’ tailback Justin Rankin.

PFF graded Rankin with the highest rushing grade of the week (94.5) after running for 204 yards, the highest total of any running back so far in 2025. His longest rush in the game was for 90 yards as he surpassed his previous career high of 157 yards.

Rankin also scored a pair of touchdowns in the Elks win over the Calgary Stampeders.

JORDAN WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE LINE | EDMONTON ELKS | 6 PRESSURES

Defensive lineman Jordan Williams had a standout performance in his first game with the Elks. Williams, who was signed by Edmonton last week, didn’t show up on the traditional stat sheet with any tackles or sacks, but that is why the box score only tells half of the story.

The Elks defensive lineman continuously disrupted Vernon Adams Jr., tallying a week-high six pressures. His pressures helped his team get four sacks on the night, with Noah Taylor and Brandon Barlow each getting one, and Jonathan Kongbo notching two. Williams also won 29.6 per cent of all of his pass rushes, the most of any defensive lineman across the CFL, according to PFF.

Not a bad start for Williams in Green and Gold.

DUSTIN CRUM | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 82.0 PASSING GRADE

Dustin Crum proved he is more than just a quarterback who is good at running the football on Friday night.

According to PFF, Crum finished the week with an 82.0 passing grade, the only pivot who graded out higher than the REDBLACKS’ QB was Cody Fajardo (88.2). He tallied 301 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions after completing 75 per cent of his passes in Ottawa’s stunning comeback win over BC.

We don’t know if PFF records “Crumbacks” as an official stat, but we’re going to give Dustin a 100 per cent grade on that one this week.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 16.7% COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

It wasn’t just the defensive line or running back making plays for Edmonton in their win.

Despite missing key pieces at all levels of their defence, Edmonton’s secondary helped hold Vernon Adams Jr. to a 51.7 completion percentage and no passing touchdowns.

Tyrell Ford showed his ability to be a lockdown defensive back, no matter who was lining up across from him. According to PFF, Ford was targeted in coverage six times and only allowed one reception for a 16.7 per cent completion rate.