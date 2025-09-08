CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, September 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT BC LIONS

Friday, September 12 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status Dru Brown QB Knee Limited DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Full Keelan White WR Ankle Limited Eric Starczala OL Head Limited Daniel Okpoko DL Shoulder Limited Muftah Ageli DL Shoulder Limited Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Full Robert Priester DB Knee Limited

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Their first injury report of the week will be on Tuesday September 9, 2025.

EDMONTON ELKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, September 13 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status