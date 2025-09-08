Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 8, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, September 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT BC LIONS

Friday, September 12 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status
Dru Brown QB Knee Limited
DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Full
Keelan White WR Ankle Limited
Eric Starczala OL Head Limited
Daniel Okpoko DL Shoulder Limited
Muftah Ageli DL Shoulder Limited
Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Full
Robert Priester DB Knee Limited

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Their first injury report of the week will be on Tuesday September 9, 2025.

EDMONTON ELKS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, September 13 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

