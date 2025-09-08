CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

- News
TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, September 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Friday, September 12 | 10:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|DeVonte Dedmon
|RB/KR
|Ankle
|Full
|Keelan White
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Eric Starczala
|OL
|Head
|Limited
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Muftah Ageli
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The BC Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Their first injury report of the week will be on Tuesday September 9, 2025.
Saturday, September 13 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO FIELD
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status