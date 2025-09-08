KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — There’s a new 112th Grey Cup favourite.

The Road to the Grey Cup is fully underway with just seven weeks of regular season games to play and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have emerged as the new favourite.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» MMQB: Opportunity knocking for Edmonton

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 14 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 15.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan >99.99% Hamilton 99.58% Calgary 99.49% Winnipeg 84.62% Ottawa 57.81% Toronto 56.75% Edmonton 41.14% BC 41.04% Montreal 19.57%

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 99.71% Hamilton 99.02% Calgary 88.23% Ottawa 45.02% Toronto 42.60% Montreal 13.36% Winnipeg 8.51% BC 2.06% Edmonton 1.49%

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 75.84% Ottawa 10.85% Montreal 8.23% Toronto 5.08%

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 84.90% Calgary 15.00% Winnipeg 0.05% BC 0.03% Edmonton 0.02%

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 69.59% Saskatchewan 64.51% Calgary 28.17% Toronto 12.66% Ottawa 10.16% Winnipeg 7.71% Edmonton 3.74% BC 2.75% Montreal 0.71%

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 43.22% Hamilton 23.17% Calgary 19.43% Winnipeg 4.30% Toronto 4.25% Ottawa 2.86% Edmonton 1.71% BC 0.97% Montreal 0.09%

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan/Hamilton 45.05% Calgary/Hamilton 19.28% Saskatchewan/Toronto 8.15% Winnipeg/Hamilton 3.81% Calgary/Toronto 3.51%