KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

Insight and Analysis September 8, 2025
TORONTO — There’s a new 112th Grey Cup favourite.
The Road to the Grey Cup is fully underway with just seven weeks of regular season games to play and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have emerged as the new favourite.
KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.
As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 14 weeks of play.
Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 15.
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|>99.99%
|Hamilton
|99.58%
|Calgary
|99.49%
|Winnipeg
|84.62%
|Ottawa
|57.81%
|Toronto
|56.75%
|Edmonton
|41.14%
|BC
|41.04%
|Montreal
|19.57%
|Odds to Host a Playoff Game
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|99.71%
|Hamilton
|99.02%
|Calgary
|88.23%
|Ottawa
|45.02%
|Toronto
|42.60%
|Montreal
|13.36%
|Winnipeg
|8.51%
|BC
|2.06%
|Edmonton
|1.49%
|Odds to Win the East
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|75.84%
|Ottawa
|10.85%
|Montreal
|8.23%
|Toronto
|5.08%
|Odds to Win the West
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|84.90%
|Calgary
|15.00%
|Winnipeg
|0.05%
|BC
|0.03%
|Edmonton
|0.02%
|Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|69.59%
|Saskatchewan
|64.51%
|Calgary
|28.17%
|Toronto
|12.66%
|Ottawa
|10.16%
|Winnipeg
|7.71%
|Edmonton
|3.74%
|BC
|2.75%
|Montreal
|0.71%
|Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|43.22%
|Hamilton
|23.17%
|Calgary
|19.43%
|Winnipeg
|4.30%
|Toronto
|4.25%
|Ottawa
|2.86%
|Edmonton
|1.71%
|BC
|0.97%
|Montreal
|0.09%
|Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan/Hamilton
|45.05%
|Calgary/Hamilton
|19.28%
|Saskatchewan/Toronto
|8.15%
|Winnipeg/Hamilton
|3.81%
|Calgary/Toronto
|3.51%
|Probability of a West Division Crossover
|66.29%