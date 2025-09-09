6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 15

There’s a wrinkle in the Week 15 edition of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet.

Our normal four-receiver set is modified as we add another running back into the formation.

Actually, it’s more like we added a return specialist to the mix, one whose potential for production was way too good to avert our eyes away from.

QUARTERBACK

Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $9,800 Salary (at BC, Friday)

Those who started Dustin Crum may not have felt splendid when the REDBLACKS fell behind 27-10 to the Lions on Friday, but, oh, how he rewarded his fantasy users. Crum delivered two scoring majors before an electrifying TD toss to Eugene Lewis ($12,800) in the closing seconds to complete an improbable 34-33 victory, finishing with 34.9 fantasy points.

Crum has averaged 26.3 FP in his last three games, accounting for seven touchdowns in the process. Asking him to repeat his Week 14 performance is a wee too much, but with Ottawa’s offence in the hands of the dangerous dual threat, fantasy users can feel a sense of comfort in running it back with Crum.

BC’s defence has allowed 34 offensive majors, a number topped only by Toronto’s 35, so count on Crum finding the end zone with either his arm or his legs. He’s projected for 16.4 FP this week, but we feel he’s good for a third straight game of 20+ FP as he helps keep the REDBLACKS’ post-season hopes alive while starter Dru Brown ($12,300) continues to recover from his knee injury.

RUNNING BACKS

Spencer Brown, Toronto, $9,500 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Saturday)

If his past two games were an indication, Spencer Brown will not be considered a sleeper much longer. Opposing defences were given a break from Brown, as Week 14 was an open date for an Argos team that has scored 88 points since he was installed into the lineup. Brown has scored 47.3 fantasy points, amassing 273 yards and a major from scrimmage, providing a much-needed jolt to a Toronto run game that averages a paltry 56.6 yards per contest.

The good times should continue for Brown and his growing band of fantasy users against an Elks defence allowing a league-high 382.8 offensive yards per game. Edmonton has been solid against the run, allowing 95 yards per game, but it’s Brown’s receiving prowess that makes him an intriguing play this week.

The Elks are last versus the pass, and with the secondary focused on stopping Toronto’s Dejon Brissett ($11,700), Jake Herslow ($9,200), Kevin Mital ($10,700), and the recently returned Makai Polk, expect Nick Arbuckle ($15,000) to utilize Brown frequently. Projected for 12.7 FP, look for Brown to finish closer, if not beyond, his current average of 15.9 FP.

Javon Leake, Edmonton, $4,700 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Why Javon Leake? Simple: one of the league’s most dangerous return specialists faces the league’s most return-friendly special teams units.

Toronto is last in both opponents punt return (14.5) and kickoff return average (27.5), an ideal scenario for Leake, who leads the CFL with 1,635 combined yards and nine big plays on special teams while returning two punts for majors. He’s also second in punt return average at 13.5 yards. The Argos’ special teams unit has allowed four touchdowns and 12 big plays this season. The script writes itself. Anything Leake adds offensively is gravy because we think he’s going to make the Argos pay dearly for kicking in his direction.

We’re calling it: Leake takes a return to the house this week.

RECEIVERS

OJ Hiliare, Edmonton, $3,500 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Choosing an Elks player not named Justin Rankin ($13,900) is proving to be a dart throw, yet if you really want to flick a dart in the dark, aim toward OJ Hiliare, who could become a factor down the stretch for Edmonton’s eighth-ranked passing attack.

In just his second CFL game, Hiliare put up 9.1 fantasy points in the Elks’ win over the Stampeders on Saturday, catching four of his five passes for 51 yards. Cody Fajardo ($13,500) didn’t need much of a downfield game, not when Rankin mauled Calgary for 204 yards and two scores on the ground, but he will be more aggressive against a Toronto defence that has allowed a league-high 1,553 yards after the catch.

Kaion Julien-Grant ($7,400) appears to be the top receiving option in Steven Dunbar Jr.-less ($10,600) world, but the door is open for one of Edmonton’s young receivers to help fill the void. If your lineup is top-heavy on big-name performers, Hiliare fits the mold of a low-salary, high result play that helps winning fantasy lineups. His projected 5.1 FP looks mild on the surface, but we see Hiliare’s ceiling in the 11-13 FP range.

Joe Robustelli, Saskatchewan, $5,500 Salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

Just when it seems like he’s a forgotten target, Joe Robustelli reappears, scoring 10.2 fantasy points in the Banjo Bowl win over the Blue Bombers, just his second double-digit outing since Week 6. Only KeeSean Johnson’s ($11,200) 12.9 FP topped Robustelli in what was a sluggish performance for Trevor Harris ($15,000), who produced a season-low 8 FP.

Considering Harris’ recent fantasy numbers, starting Robustelli further enhances the risk here. However, Harris is too good to stay long. Even against a Montreal pass defence ranked third in yards allowed, the potential for a vintage Harris performance always looms. There’s also the fact the Als are one of four teams with opposing QB efficiency rating above 100, so consider that another plus. Robustelli is a boom-bust play at 8.5 projected fantasy points, but if you’re up to the risk, we think he can deliver 11-14 FP.

Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg, $6,900 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Injuries have cost the Blue Bombers Dalton Schoen ($10,900) and Jerreth Sterns ($9,400), leaving targets available for someone other than Nic Demski ($14,000). Kevens Clercius has shown flashes of potential, having scored 17.8 FP in Week 5 and recorded 12.5 FP in Week 13. The upside is obviously there.

Hamilton is tied for the league lead in fewest passing majors allowed (14) and second in fewest completions of 30+ (14). However, they are sixth with 279 completions, which is where Clercius comes into the picture. He has four games with at least four receptions, three of which have come in the past four games. Demski and Brady Oliveira ($15,000) are the top receiving options for Winnipeg, but this feels like the week Clercius steps up. Projected for 6.4 FP, we think he gets enough targets to double expectations.