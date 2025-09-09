Als remove McLeod Bethel-Thompson from six-game injured list

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have removed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list and he will return to practice this week, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bethel-Thompson was placed on the six-game in August after suffering an injury in Week 10 against the Edmonton Elks.

The pivot was acquired from the Elks in the off-season in a trade involving pivot Cody Fajardo and appeared in nine games, throwing for 957 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 15?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

James Morgan took over at quarterback with Davis Alexander, Bethel-Thompson, and Caleb Evans all suffering injuries. In Morgan’s three games of action, he’s thrown for 547 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Alouettes also announced on Tuesday that running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been placed on the six-game injured list. The 33-year-old sustained an upper-body injury against the Tiger-Cats last Saturday.

Montreal is getting set for a meeting with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. or internationally.