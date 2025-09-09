AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s at the top?

TORONTO — With their 10th win of the season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have taken over the top spot once again in the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

The Riders have the best record in the CFL, so it’s only fitting that they reclaim the pole position for the first time since Week 11.

Where did the rest of the teams land after Week 14?

Find out below in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2)

Last week: 2

Last game: 21-13 win over Winnipeg

Next Game: vs. Montreal, September 13

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders are on top of the Power Rankings for the first time since Week 11 after winning the Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg. It was a total team effort for the Riders, with the defence getting four interceptions on Zach Collaros, including two by Tevaughn Campbell. Brett Lauther cashed in on all five of his field goal attempts and AJ Ouellette rushed in his team’s only offensive score. The Riders are sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat in the West as they get ready to welcome an Alouettes team that is starting to get healthier.

2. Calgary Stampeders (8-4)

Last week: 1

Last game: 31-19 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, September 19

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders fell to the Edmonton Elks in the second half of the Battle of Alberta home-and-home series. Calgary’s usually stout defence had no answer for the Elks’ run game with Justin Rankin rushing for 204 yards on the day. Vernon Adams Jr. was also uncharacteristically held to a 51.7 per cent completion rate and did not throw a touchdown pass. They’ll be looking to put that loss behind them and get back in the win column when they hit the field next, as the Stampeders head into a Week 15 bye to regroup.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5)

Last week: 3

Last game: 26-9 win over Montreal

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, September 12

Worth noting: Putting their heartbreaking, last-second Labour Day Classic loss behind them, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats went to work in Montreal. The road win over the Als was on the strength of their run game, as they rushed for a season-high 234 yards. That performance was a statement to the rest of the league, who had been used to seeing the stellar passing game led by Bo Levi Mitchell, that the Ticats can run the ball too. The Tabbies now head back to Hamilton Stadium for a meeting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who are just behind them in these rankings.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-6)

Last week: 4

Last game: 21-13 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Hamilton, September 12

Worth noting: Winnipeg dropped the Banjo Bowl on Saturday, making it back-to-back losses to their rival Saskatchewan Roughriders. Zach Collaros‘ health will be at the forefront this week, as the pivot was injured and had to leave the game last week. The Bombers are currently sitting in a playoff spot, third in the West, but BC and Edmonton are right on their heels. A win in Hamilton this weekend will go a long way to keep those two teams behind them.

5. Edmonton Elks (5-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 31-19 win over Calgary

Next game: at Toronto, September 13

Worth noting: The Edmonton Elks are getting hot. Cody Fajardo and co. have won four of their last five games, including a big victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night. Despite plenty of starters missing on their defence, they still had a big defensive performance, racking up four sacks and did not allow a single passing touchdown in the win. As mentioned previously, Rankin was also part of the game plan, going for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and Fajardo was efficient, completing 76.2 per cent of his passes. Next up for the Elks is a game in Toronto taking on the Argonauts, who sit just behind them in these rankings.

6. Toronto Argonauts (4-8)

Last week: 5

Last game: 35-33 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Edmonton, September 13

Worth noting: Coming back from their bye, the Argos moved down in the rankings but that was more of a testament to how good Edmonton has been and the Elks moving up. Toronto is on a two-game winning streak, including the aforementioned Labour Day game against Hamilton that was won by a Lirim Hajrullahu field goal with one second left on the clock. Nick Arbuckle has been fantastic as of late, throwing for at least 300 yards in all of his last six contests to go along with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Double Blue are just two points behind Montreal for second in the East and will be itching to get a W this weekend.

7. BC Lions (5-7)

Last week: 6

Last game: 34-33 loss to Ottawa

Next game: vs. Ottawa, September 12

Worth noting: The BC Lions couldn’t stop the Crumback (more on this in a moment) last week, dropping a late-game comeback by the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Justin McInnis came alive in the outing, giving Lions fans a reminder of what the Canadian pass-catcher can do, hauling in 148 yards and a major score. The Lions have now lost two straight as they look to keep hold of the crossover spot into the East Division. They’ll get to face the same team that handed them a loss last week, as they take on Ottawa for the back half of a home-and-home with the REDBLACKS.

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-8)

Last week: 9

Last game: 34-33 win over BC

Next game: at BC, September 12

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS scored 18 fourth quarter points on their way to winning against the BC Lions on Friday night. With just 33 seconds on the clock Dustin Crum went deep to Kalil Pimpleton, who hauled in a 52-yard catch, before Crum found Eugene Lewis in the end zone on the very next play. Lewis Ward’s convert put the REDBLACKS up by one and the defence did what they needed to do to hold Nathan Rourke and co. from scoring to seal the win. Winning back-to-back games against the same team is difficult but the REDBLACKS will look to do just that as they travel west to Vancouver this weekend.

9. Montreal Alouettes (5-7)

Last week: 8

Last game: 26-9 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Saskatchewan, September 13

Worth noting: Despite getting some injured players back in the lineup, the Montreal Alouettes dropped their fifth straight game in Week 14. Montreal wasn’t able to find the end zone in the loss to Hamilton, only scoring two field goals and a rouge on a missed field goal. With the Argonauts hot on their heels in the standings, the Als will hope to break out of their losing streak this weekend in Saskatchewan. Quarterback Davis Alexander was limited in practice last week, but will he be ready to return to play on Saturday?