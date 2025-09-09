No Frills becomes Canadian Football League’s official grocer

TORONTO — In the stands or at home, the game wouldn’t be the same without food. Whether chatting with fellow fans in line for a hotdog or putting a few burgers on the grill while everyone is crowded around the TV, food and football go hand-in-hand. To celebrate the incredible power of this pairing to bring families and communities together, the Canadian Football League (CFL) is welcoming No Frills® as the league’s Official Grocer.

“No Frills is one of Canada’s most recognized grocery brands with stores in communities from coast to coast, and we’re proud to partner with the CFL to celebrate a sport that brings Canadians together,” said Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies Ltd. “Football is about grit, teamwork and passion – values that reflect the spirit of our customers and Owners.

“We look forward to working with the CFL to deepen our connection with fans nationwide, and to ensure our contributions leave a meaningful and lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

As the season unfolds, fans will see No Frills® on the sidelines throughout the regular season and the Grey Cup Playoffs, and in the stadium for fan activations. In the coming months, fans can also expect a fun and exciting contest to celebrate the partnership. Player Ambassadors will help champion the bond between football and food, and select No Frills® stores will welcome the CFL’s iconic championship trophy – the Grey Cup – for a cross-country tour.

“Food and sport are inseparable,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. “Groceries are turned into the perfect gameday spread to add to the football experience, and players need hydration and nutrition to perform at their best. Whatever the setting, food at home and the big game bring people together, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to celebrate this connection than No Frills.”

The league’s partnership builds upon No Frills® relationships with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including this November’s 2025 Grey Cup Festival, the Edmonton Elks, the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Additional information regarding contesting, timing and fan engagement opportunities will be shared at a later date on CFL.ca.