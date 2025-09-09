Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 15 picks

TORONTO — There are seven weeks left in the regular season and it’s still anyone’s game.

Pat Steinberg sits at the top, but Matt Cauz and Kristina Costabile are two games behind him.

Vicki Hall and Jamie Nye aren’t out of it either, with the pair sitting just three games back from the leader.

Will anyone close the gap this week? Find out who each writer is picking in Week 15 below.

WINNIPEG AT HAMILTON

Friday, September 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Will Zach Collaros play this week? That will be the question on everyone’s mind after the Winnipeg pivot left last weekend’s Banjo Bowl with an injury. With back-to-back losses to the Riders on their minds, the Bombers won’t care who is playing at quarterback, they just want to get back in the win column. Hamilton snapped their three-game losing skid last week in a big win over Montreal. Can they carry that momentum into this week’s contest? Most of the writers think so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Hamilton

OTTAWA AT BC

Friday, September 12

10:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Are we in for another comeback victory this week between these two teams? Only time will tell but if last weekend’s “Crumback” was any indication of what we’re in store for, this game is shaping up to be must-see TV. Dustin Crum got the job done with his arm and his legs filling in for an injured Dru Brown in last weekend’s win. It remains to be seen if Brown will be healthy enough to get back to the field this week. After giving up 18 fourth quarter points, the Lions will hope to tighten things up defensively to close out the game. All of the writers think BC will be able to hold off the REDBLACKS at home this weekend.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC

EDMONTON AT TORONTO

Saturday, September 13

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

The Edmonton Elks have won four of their last five contests and have gotten themselves into the playoff conversation. Their win last week against their rival Calgary Stampeders was in large part thanks to a career-day from Justin Rankin. Toronto, on the other hand, is coming back from a Week 14 bye, still feeling good about their last-second win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Labour Day. Who gets the win at BMO Field this week? The majority of the pick makers think it will be the home team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Toronto

MONTREAL AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, September 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+



Saskatchewan is coming off back-to-back victories over the Bombers, including their Banjo Bowl win last week. It was a total team effort for the Riders as they solidified themselves at the top of the West improving to 10-2 on the season. The Alouettes dropped their fifth-straight game last week in a loss to the Ticats and will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday night. With the quarterback picture unknown at the time of this writing, McLeod Bethel-Thompson was activated from the six-game injured list on Tuesday, the writers are going with the hot Roughriders to win.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan