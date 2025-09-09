Stampeders sign National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph, the team announced on Tuesday.

Joseph was a first round CFL Draft pick of the BC Lions in 2021 and, after time south of the border, played a combined eight games for the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks in 2024.

After attending training camp with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills in 2022, Joseph joined the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. During the 2023 XFL season, he played seven games and had eight tackles and two sacks.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 15?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Joseph signed with the United States Football League’s Birmingham Stallions in 2023 and attended training camp with BC in 2024. After signing with his hometown Toronto Argonauts, he made his CFL debut on July 11, 2024, and recorded one special teams tackle.

Joseph played one more contest for Toronto before joining the Elks. In six games including two starts for Edmonton, he had five defensive tackles including one tackle for loss as well as one sack.

In college, Joseph played his final two seasons at North Carolina State and in 23 games for the Wolfpack, he made 83 tackles including 19 tackles for loss and added 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Joseph previously attended Penn State and in 33 games over three seasons for the Nittany Lions, he amassed 30 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.