Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 15?

Every team has done their first two thirds of the season.

We have an even look across the league with each team at 12 games played to get a true feel for how the playoff race looks.

You have a two-horse race at the top of the West with the Roughriders leading the Stampeders. The Riders pretty well ended any hope the Bombers had of hosting yet another Western Final with back-to-back wins over their prairie rival.

And then you have Hamilton holding off the East Division with a bit of a cushion.

There are six teams all within two wins of each other. Winnipeg, Montreal, Edmonton, Ottawa, BC and Toronto are very much in the mix.

Of course, there is only one win separating the three teams in the East battling for second.

And this is a big week for the potential of a crossover as every game is East vs. West. If the East wants three teams in the playoffs, they need to start winning. This week we have a pair of doubleheaders to get the final third of the season started.

WINNIPEG AT HAMILTON

Friday, September 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The major question this week will be the health of quarterback Zach Collaros, who left the Banjo Bowl against the Roughriders in the third quarter.

Aside from a great start to the season, the offence hasn’t had the same quality with Chris Streveler behind centre. Though, with Streveler and Brady Oliveira as a dual running threat, they could wear down any defence. The Tiger-Cats do allow over 100 yards per game on the ground and allow the most yards per carry against their opponent.

The path to success is clear for the Bombers for whoever is the quarterback.

The Tiger-Cats have a bit more rest this week than they did last week, but it is back-to-back short weeks.

Hamilton also ended a three-game losing streak against the Montreal Alouettes and will try to get another win streak going.

At this time of the year, you need to stop the run and be able to run. The Bombers are better at both and there is no doubt Brady Oliveira is wanting and willing to carry the load.

PICK: WINNIPEG

OTTAWA AT BC

Friday, September 12

10:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The BC Lions don’t have to wait long to get revenge on the REDBLACKS after a dramatic comeback win by Ottawa.

Another “Crumback” has the Lions slip further down the standings. Their two-game losing streak has them slipping out of playoff contention, but a win for the Lions would be huge.

Dustin Crum was a problem for the BC Lions defence. He led the team with nearly 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Lions should be better prepared for him but the Lions defence has struggled all season long.

For Ottawa, it looks like Dru Brown is close to coming back, but it may not be this week.

Nathan Rourke, however, can be just as dangerous on the ground as Crum.

I feel like the Lions defensive line had one of their best games of the year getting after the quarterback and I think they’re able to repeat that performance in BC.

I don’t see another comeback coming.

PICK: BC

EDMONTON AT TORONTO

Saturday, September 13

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Can the Toronto Argonauts stop Justin Rankin??

Rankin is on pace for the rare 1,000/1,000 season with rushing and receiving yards. As the Elks go, he goes.

Yes, Cody Fajardo has been extremely efficient, but he doesn’t exactly air it out. The short game of the Elks has kept them on the field and allowed the defence a little more time. The Elks offensive numbers are slowly improving.

Over in Toronto, all eyes will be on Chad Kelly after his social media post hinted at a return this week. And if or when that happens, it’ll be interesting to see how head coach Ryan Dinwiddie handles this. Recent history in BC last season will tell you it won’t be easy to manoeuvre.

Nick Arbuckle has been playing so well over the last few weeks and has brought the Argonauts into the playoff conversation.

But bigger yet is Spencer Brown at running back. It was essential they get a run game going and Brown might be that spark to a run in the final third of the season.

PICK: TORONTO

MONTREAL AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, September 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+



Is this the week the Alouettes get Davis Alexander back?

It can’t come soon enough for Montreal, as any team would be saying if they were down to their fourth string quarterback.

Worse yet for the Alouettes is they are heading into Saskatchewan with the Roughriders flying high after back-to-back wins against Winnipeg.

The Riders have already beat up on the Alouettes in Montreal this season. The Riders defence, who were a little cool early, are red hot right now.

They’re getting after the quarterback, they’re stopping the run, and they’re taking the ball away. They’re doing everything you need in a championship defence.

Trevor Harris, meanwhile, is leading a campaign on offence without some major weapons that has him in the MOP conversation.

It’s hard to see a path for the Alouettes to get a win in Regina this weekend, unless Davis Alexander is able to come back.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN