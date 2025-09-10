Bombers QB Zach Collaros listed as out vs. Tiger-Cats

WINNIPEG — Quarterback Zach Collaros has been listed as out on the team’s official injury report ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

Collaros left last week’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and has been dealing with a head injury. The quarterback did not participate in any practices this week.

Before leaving the loss to the Riders, Collaros connected on nine of 15 passes for 165 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Chris Streveler replaced Collaros, going five of nine for 39 yards and two interceptions.

In 10 games of action this season, Collaros has thrown for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The Bombers (6-6) are heading to Hamilton Stadium for Friday Night Football against the Tiger-Cats looking to move above .500.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and on CFL+ internationally.