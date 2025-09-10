Quarterback Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot heading into Week 15?

Quarterback Rankings is a bi-weekly series that breaks down the top signal-callers in the CFL. The ranking of starters heading into each week reflects recent performance, statistical indicators, team success, and overall on-field evaluation.

Anyone else tired of rain and wind for some of these games?

For all you people who love “sweater weather,” just remember it can lead to some pretty ugly conditions, especially for the passing game.

On to this week’s Quarterback Rankings.

1. (1) NICK ARBUCKLE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Nick Arbuckle is still the king of the CFL quarterback castle despite being off last week for two simple reasons.

First, there were plenty of notable performances over the past two weeks, just none that blew me away enough to knock the Argonauts passer off his perch.

Second is his fourth quarter against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he went 13 for 15 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, which was spectacular. The 62-yard catch by Dejon Brissett to set up the game-winning field goal was mostly about the individual effort by Brissett, but credit to Arbuckle for putting the ball in place to allow his receiver to make a play.

Finally, that 35-33 win over Hamilton marked his third consecutive game without an interception.

2. (2) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Two wins against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers keeps Trevor Harris solidly in the silver medal position.

His two best moments were a game-sealing, clock-killing completion to KeeSean Johnson in Week 13 and last week, stuck in his own end zone, Harris delivered a clutch deep strike to Joe Robustelli for 48 yards. That pass completely switched the field position game and would lead to a field goal to make it 18-13.

Harris now has a better punting average (45 yards) than any other quarterback, easily eclipsing the 28-yard punt by Bo Levi Mitchell.

3. (4) BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

I’ll give a slight edge to Mitchell over Nathan Rourke after Mitchell’s 14-yard touchdown run against the Montreal Alouettes put him over a 1,000 career rushing yards.

The best part of this awkward sliding touchdown was the reaction from Marshall Ferguson on the TV broadcast who was “somewhat stunned” by that scramble from a quarterback who has made a living working within the pocket.

Mitchell would have been the hero a week earlier against the Argonauts (405 yards and three touchdowns) if not for that miraculous play by Brissett.

4. (3) NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

I’m not going to fault Rourke for his two interceptions in the BC Lions’ 34-33 loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The first was an accurate throw to Keon Hatcher Sr., who bobbled what should have been an easy reception, and Rourke’s second turnover was a desperate Hail Mary pass at the end of the game.

5. (8) DUSTIN CRUM | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Let me say this loud and clear for everyone out West to hear, I know that Dustin Crum is not a better quarterback than Zach Collaros, Vernon Adams Jr. or Cody Fajardo. Crum is, however, that intriguing, exciting player who is still developing as a pure passer.

No quarterback had a better single game over the past two weeks than what Dustin did to the BC Lions.

Be honest, we all thought the Lions were going to win late in the third quarter when they were up 27-16. Instead, the REDBLACKS quarterback beat the Lions with both his arm (career-high 301 yards) and his legs (69 yards and two touchdowns).

Instead of anyone getting mad at me for this pick, I say we all go back and watch Dustin’s toughness as he broke three tackles on his first touchdown run, then on his second touchdown scamper he again powers his way through several defenders, and finally, what about that perfect 52-yard pass between two defenders to Kalil Pimpleton with 30 seconds left in the game?

6. (5) VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

I could talk about two subpar statistical games for Vernon Adams Jr., or I could let the man speak for himself after the team’s 28-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks back in Week 13 saying: “It’s a weird feeling for me. We got the win. It’s good. But I feel like I let my team down.”

Adams Jr. is a big reason why Calgary is second in the West, but the past two weeks have been lacklustre for someone we know can air it out.

7. (6) CODY FAJARDO | EDMONTON ELKS

Cody Fajardo didn’t need to do much last week as Justin Rankin put on a show with the best day by any CFL running back with over 200 yards on the ground and two scores in Edmonton’s 31-19 win over the Stampeders.

The week prior, the Elks were only able to produce seven points, but to be fair, Fajardo was under constant pressure.

8. (-) CHRIS STREVELER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

As of publication we do not know the health status of Zach Collaros after leaving last week’s game early with an injury, only that he was not practicing with the team on Tuesday.

Chris Streveler has struggled as a passer in 2025, throwing eight interceptions in 105 attempts. To be fair, some have come as the result of Hail Mary moments or being thrust into action late in games.

Let’s see what he looks like with a full week of practice as we all wish nothing but the best for Collaros.

9. (-) MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

It looks like as long as McLeod Bethel-Thompson can continue to practice all week he will be starting for the Alouettes on Saturday against the Roughriders.

Our last memories of Bethel-Thompson was that critical interception he threw to Edmonton’s Tyrell Ford. Here’s hoping for a better result this weekend.