Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 15

The Week 15 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings are out, so let’s all forget about the numbers (or lack thereof) from Week 14.

With Toronto back in action, look for Nick Arbuckle to continue thriving behind a receiving corps that has three members among the rankings.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (23.5 Projected Fantasy Points): In his last four starts, Nick Arbuckle has thrown for 12 touchdowns while averaging 28.1 fantasy points per game. His sights will be set on a seventh consecutive game of at least 300 yards against the league’s worst pass defence in Edmonton.

2. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (22.6 PFP): Not even Nathan Rourke was immune to the sluggish fantasy production that enveloped much of the league in Week 14, finishing with a season-low 13.9 FP. Count on him recording his eighth game of at least 20 FP in the rematch against the REDBLACKS.

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (19.6 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell looked ordinary in two of his last three games, scoring 6.6 FP in Week 11 and 12.4 FP in Week 14. Facing a tough Winnipeg defence will be a true test as to whether this has been just a mild slip or a sign of fantasy regression.

4. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (15.8 PFP): Speaking of regression…Trevor Harris has gone three straight games with under 12.5 fantasy points. The expected return of star receiver Shawn Bane Jr. will give Harris’ numbers a much-needed jolt.

5. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $14,200 Salary (14.9 PFP): His numbers have been tepid of late, and his receiving corps is uncertain, but Cody Fajardo’s ability to score near the goal line and being able to target Justin Rankin out of the backfield gives him the potential for a breakout against a Toronto defence that has allowed 25 completions of 30+ yards.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (19.2 PFP): Finding the end zone hasn’t been an issue for James Butler, who has scored seven majors in his last five games, including three multiple-TD outings. He’s just 55 yards from the 1,000-yard rushing mark and will go for an eighth straight game of at least 11.3 FP.

2. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, 14,900 Salary (19.9 PFP): The league’s most explosive back has scored at least 20.4 fantasy points in four of his last six games while twice topping 30+ FP. Justin Rankin has a league-best 10 runs of 20+ yards and has positioned himself for a bid at 1,000 rushing yards.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (19 PFP): With Zach Collaros’ status in question, expect the Blue Bombers to give Brady Oliveira a heavy workload against a Tiger-Cats defence allowing a league-high 5.5 yards per carry.

4. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $13,600 Salary (16.3 PFP): Finally, Greg Bell recorded his first run of 20+ yards this season in the Week 14 win over the Alouettes, finishing with a season-high 30 FP. He’s currently on a run that has seen him account for at least 84 yards from scrimmage in four of his last five games.

5. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $13,900 Salary (13.6 PFP): He’s found the end zone in consecutive games and is well on pace for his second career 1,000-yard rushing campaign. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in all but one start since Week 2.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 Salary (17.5 PFP): About the only fault one can find with Keon Hatcher is that he has just four receiving majors, as his two TDs in Week 11 were his only visits to the end zone since Week 4. At some point, he’s going on a scoring binge.

2. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (16.7 PFP): A continued high rate of targets suggests Kenny Lawler will return to his early-season form. No one has more receptions of at least 20 yards in depth than Lawler, who has 19.

3. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $14,800 Salary (15.1 PFP): Nic Demski has scored at least 12.9 FP in four of his last five games and comes into the matchup against Hamilton having scored majors in consecutive contests. Whoever gets the starting nod at pivot will keep feeding Demski, who has at least 89 receiving yards in three of his last five.

4. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $9,200 Salary (18.5 PFP): If there was a CFL26 video game (make that happen, someone!!!), Jake Herslow would be a cheat code, having scored 56.6 FP in his last two games. A slight cool-down is bound to happen, which means Herslow will finish with about 22 FP.

5. Justin McInnis, BC, $12,900 (14.6 PFP): He’s been a beast in his last four games, scoring at least 17.6 FP three times. Justin McInnis has games of 159 and 148 receiving yards in the same stretch while also ranking among league leaders in receptions on second down (18).

6. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $12,800 Salary (13.6 PFP): One of four receivers with at least 20 targets of at least 20+ yards, Eugene Lewis will be a threat against a BC pass defence allowing a league-high 26 completions of 30+ yards.

7. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $12,200 Salary (14.7 PFP): Despite Trevor Harris’ recent fantasy slump, KeeSean Johnson has been able to remain near his projections. He’s scored at least 12.9 FP in six of his last seven games, although he has not recorded a major in four straight.

8. Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $11,700 Salary (13.4 PFP): Dejon Brissett has pulled in at least 86 yards in four straight games, including a 96-yard effort against the Elks in Week 11. There will be plenty of targets for Brissett to keep his streak alive against the same Edmonton defence.

9. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $11,900 Salary (14.6 PFP): Modest numbers (16.2 FP) in his last two games mean Justin Hardy will bust out. The REDBLACKS will need Dustin Crum to continue his recent run of accurate passing to keep their playoff hopes alive, so look for him to target Hardy often.

10. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $14,200 Salary (13.6 PFP): As much as the Alouettes’ offence has struggled, Tyler Snead has been an exception despite last week’s 3.8 fantasy points. The presence of Tyson Philpot might cut into his production but consider starting Snead until proven otherwise.

11. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $11,900 Salary (12.9 PFP): Dohnte Meyers has had consecutive games of 8.2 FP and 6.7 FP, his worst two-game run since the start of the season. A return to form from Trevor Harris will go a long way toward Meyers bouncing back.

12. Kevin Mital, Toronto, $10,700 Salary (10.4 PFP): Things are looking up again for Kevin Mital, who has scored a combined 32.6 FP in his last two games. Still leading the league with an 83.3 percent catch rate, Mital has pulled 15 of his 17 targets in the same span.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $11,600 Salary (9.5 PFP): Double-digit fantasy points in four of their last five games, combined with a matchup against a banged-up Als offence, makes the Riders a sure bet for fantasy users.

2. Toronto, $7,400 Salary (6.1 PFP): The Argos have forced 21 turnovers this season, recording interceptions in six of their last seven games.

3. Winnipeg, $7,100 Salary (5.8 PFP): A ballhawking defence with a league-high 20 interceptions will present a daunting challenge for Bo Levi Mitchell and Hamilton’s high-powered passing game.

4. Hamilton, $7,100 Salary (5.8 PFP): The Ticats have scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games, fueled by five forced turnovers.