112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Riders look to punch post-season ticket

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders could be the first team in 2025 to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

With a win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night in the final game of Week 15, the Riders will be in the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs.

However, Saskatchewan could still get in before they even suit up this weekend, with three other scenarios possible in the trio of games before their own.

The following scenarios are in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

No clinching scenarios this week

WEST DIVISION

SSK WIN = SSK clinches post-season berth

WPG LOSS and BC LOSS = SSK clinches post-season berth

WPG LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches post-season berth

BC LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches post-season berth

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

WEEK 15 SCHEDULE