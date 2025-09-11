3 keys to victory for BC, Ottawa in Week 15

VANCOUVER — Week 15 shifts to Vancouver on Friday night as the Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions reunite for a rematch of their Week 14 thriller.

Ottawa stunned BC with 18 fourth-quarter points to earn a 34-33 victory in the first meeting.

The Lions are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and on CFL+ internationally.

BC LIONS

1. JAMES BUTLER VS. THE REDBLACKS RUN DEFENCE

Running back James Butler is 55 yards shy of 1,000 on the season, a total he’s hit twice before in 2022 and 2023. He managed 77 on 18 carries last week, but don’t count out a REDBLACKS front led by defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV and linebackers Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox that’s holding opposing rushers to a second-best 89.5 yards per game.

2. CONTINUE TO STRIKE BIG

BC sits second in the CFL in big plays, defined as rushes of 20 or more yards and passes of 30 or more, with 37. When a team has weapons like Rourke, Butler and receiving yards leader Keon Hatcher Sr., striking big seems inevitable.

3. LOCK IT DOWN LATE

This one may seem obvious, and it is, but the ability to close out games is a skill of winning teams. The Lions missed a field goal and threw an interception in the fourth quarter, while giving up a pair of passing touchdowns in their most recent loss. It will take everyone on both sides of the ball to correct the outcome this week, starting on defence with defensive backs Ronald Kent Jr. and Robert Carter Jr.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. CARRY THE MOMENTUM

It was an incredible finish a week ago as Ottawa trailed 13-3 at the half before putting up 31 points the rest of the way. Head coach Bob Dyce would love to see them carry their second half play into kickoff, as his team has been held scoreless in the first quarter in five of their last six games.

2. DUSTIN CRUM PUTTING IT TOGETHER

Quarterback Dustin Crum is set for his third straight start as Dru Brown continues to make his way back from injury. Crum was dynamic in the first win over BC, throwing for 301 yards and rushing for 69 more with three total touchdowns. Doing it again against the same defence is his next challenge.

3. MORE STRONG PLAY FROM THE SECONDARY

It’s not very often quarterback Nathan Rourke is outplayed, so he should be coming out ready to go. When a motivated Rourke hits the field, it often takes an entire team effort to shut him down. Linebacker Lucas Cormier and defensive back Mark Milton had interceptions last week, but C.J. Coldon and Robert Priester have also been playmakers in the secondary.

