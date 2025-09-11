3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Winnipeg in Week 15

HAMILTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet for the first time this season as Week 15 gets underway on Friday Night Football.

Hamilton snapped their three-game losing streak with a 26-9 win over Montreal in Week 14.

Winnipeg lost back-to-back games to Saskatchewan over the past two weeks.

CFL.ca brings you three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and on CFL+ internationally.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. ENCORE FROM THE RUN GAME

Running back Greg Bell’s 156 yards was exactly what head coach Scott Milanovich has been looking for all season from the run game. Can Bell do it again? He’ll attempt to against a Winnipeg defensive front allowing 91.4 yards per game.

2. SECOND DOWN

Elite offences find ways to extend drives, while elite defences find a way to get off the field in a hurry. Mitchell has helped the Ticats convert on 49.1 per cent of second downs, good for third best in the CFL, but will see a defence holding opposing teams to a league low 44.8 per cent conversion rate in those situations.

3. TOUGH UP FRONT

Only Calgary and Saskatchewan have run the football more than the Bombers’ 259 rush attempts. This week, it’s up to defensive linemen Julian Howsare and Mario Kendricks Jr. to make sure they contain the production of Brady Oliveira. Through 12 games, opponents have averaged just north of 100 yards on the ground against the Ticats’ front.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BACK TO CHRIS STREVELER

Quarterback Chris Streveler gets the start after Zach Collaros exited the Blue Bombers’ 21-13 loss to Saskatchewan with a head injury. Streveler has been busy for a back up this season, completing 70-of-105 passes for 772 yards and five touchdowns. The point of concern is his eight interceptions, as he goes up against a secondary that has 15 on the season.

2. CREATING SEPARATION DOWNFIELD

Receiver Ontaria Wilson didn’t miss a beat in his return, hauling in 89 yards on five catches a week ago. Now his play, along with that of Nic Demski, will be even more important with Streveler under centre. Running back Brady Oliveira has also been a viable option in the pass game when needed.

3. CLOSING SPACE DOWNFIELD

As the Bombers’ receivers try to create separation, their secondary will try to close it. With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell aiming to get back on track after throwing for just 191 yards against the Alouettes, it’s up to Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols to take away his top targets.

NEED TO KNOW