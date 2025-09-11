3 players fined after Week 14 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued three fines from Week 14.

Montreal wide receiver Tyler Snead has been fined for delivering a crackback block on Hamilton defensive lineman Philip Ossai.

Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.

Calgary defensive lineman Clarence Hicks has been fined for committing a non-football act – displaying unsportsmanlike conduct.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: