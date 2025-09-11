4 storylines to watch in Week 15

With just seven weeks left in the regular season, there are plenty of storylines to watch in every game.

This week we’re talking turnover ratio, red zone efficiency, slowing down a red-hot running back, and the return of a veteran quarterback.

Here’s something to follow in every game this weekend.

TURNOVER MACHINES IN HAMILTON

Winnipeg at Hamilton | Friday, September 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

There’s always talk about how important winning the turnover battle is.

Hamilton’s been one of the best defences in the CFL in 2025 in generating turnovers. They’re currently +8 on the season, only Corey Mace’s Saskatchewan Roughriders have a better turnover ratio (+9) through 14 weeks of play.

Brett Monson’s group has picked off quarterbacks 15 times, forced nine fumbles and has collected six turnovers on downs. Even more impressive is that they have turned those plays into points, scoring a league-high 84 points off turnovers so far. That’s almost 10 more points than the next best team, Saskatchewan, who’s scored 76.

With Zach Collaros on the sideline dealing with a head injury, it will be Chris Streveler behind centre for the Bombers this week.

Streveler has thrown eight interceptions on 105 pass attempts, for a 7.6 interception percentage. Only Stamps backup P.J. Walker (8.0) and REDBLACKS backup Matt Shiltz (9.4) have a higher INT percentage.

Look for Hamilton to build on their ability to force turnovers as they hope to win their second straight contest this weekend at Hamilton Stadium.

OTTAWA RED ZONE EFFICIENCY

Ottawa at BC | Friday, September 12 | 10:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

When the Ottawa REDBLACKS get into scoring range, they’re making the most of their opportunities.

That was on full display in their Week 14 win over the BC Lions. Dustin Crum led his REDBLACKS to the red zone four times and scored every single time they were there.

It wasn’t a one-off, either. Ottawa is second in red zone scoring this season, cashing in with a touchdown 26 times on 41 trips (63.4 per cent). The only team in the CFL who has a better red zone scoring percentage is the Calgary Stampeders (72.4).

The REDBLACKS scored 31 second-half points against the Lions, and while they’d rather not be playing from behind, they know if they can get inside the 20, they’re more likely than not to get a major score.

CAN TORONTO SLOW DOWN JUSTIN RANKIN?

Edmonton at Toronto | Saturday, September 13 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CFL+

Justin Rankin was a man on a mission in Week 14.

The Elks running back couldn’t be stopped, rushing for 204 yards, the most of any running back in a single game so far this season, and two touchdowns in his team’s win over Calgary.

Edmonton has won four of their last five games and Rankin’s ability to run the ball and catch passes out of the backfield has played a major role. Rankin has hauled in 281 yards through the air and 380 on the ground in his last five games. He’s scored in all but one of his last four contests and he has a league-high 10 rushes of over 20 yards.

Against a Toronto team that gives up a league-high 108.3 yards per game on the ground, look for Rankin to continue to run past defenders as he hopes to power his team to their sixth win of the season.

MBT IS BACK

Montreal at Saskatchewan | Saturday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Montreal Alouettes needed some reinforcements at quarterback and this week, they get one back in McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Bethel-Thompson was placed on the six-game injured list in mid-August. He had taken over for an injured Davis Alexander, who was limited in practice this week, meaning his return could be very soon. Caleb Evans started one game before getting injured, forcing the Als to turn to their fourth quarterback, James Morgan. A fifth QB played this year as well, with Cameron Dukes getting in a series last weekend before the team turned back to Morgan.

Seeing action in nine games this season, McLeod Bethel-Thompson has thrown 957 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Montreal is currently on a five-game losing streak and will hope the veteran MBT will help start to turn things around with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS both just two points behind them in the standings.

It’ll be a tough task this weekend heading into a loud Mosaic Stadium to face a red-hot Saskatchewan team. Can Bethel-Thompson and co. upset the 10-2 Roughriders? Find out in Week 15’s finale.