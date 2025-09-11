5 things to know ahead of Edmonton vs. Toronto

Week 15 in the CFL features a pair of doubleheaders.

Things begin on Friday with the Bombers and Tiger-Cats renewing acquaintances and end on Saturday night after Montreal takes on Saskatchewan.

Jammed between is the Saturday opener, which features a duel of two teams with very different paths since OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» QB Rankings: Who is the No. 1 pivot heading into Week 15?

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 15 picks

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Toronto Argonauts refused to go away and thanks to Dejon Brissett’s theatrics and near brain cramp, they found a way to win against the odds, percentages and probabilities. Since then, Toronto sat on a bye week savouring their success no doubt, but watching the Elks who were dismantled piece by piece on Labour Day, but got the home-and-home split with Calgary in a stunning performance last week.

One is coming off rest and the other is exhausted by their winning ways. Both have a sense of hope entering Week 15.

Here are my top five talking points heading into the showdown Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

RANKIN’S RALLY

Justin Rankin’s Labour Day Classic rematch was nothing short of jaw dropping, especially for someone (myself) who was driving home from Montreal to Hamilton and didn’t have a chance to watch the game live.

At 204 rushing yards, Rankin put in the second-best single-game rushing performance behind only Sean Millington in 1999. He had 178 yards after contact, which is a single-game high across the CFL since 2022, and had the longest single rush (90 yards) by an Edmonton player since Jim Germany went 94 yards for Edmonton in 1977. Rankin also averaged 12.6 yards per carry, which is the sixth-most by a player with 200 yards or more rushing in CFL history.

The list goes on and on, but the most inspiring part of these numbers is that Rankin might just be hitting his stride at the right time for a second-half push and he upped his tally from just 48 yards the previous week against the same defence.

LAST MATCHUP MADNESS

On August 15, the Argos locked face masks with Edmonton, and the Elks pulled out the 28-20 win.

That was Edmonton’s fourth straight game where both teams held a lead at some point between kickoff and final whistle. However, the real key was the Elks defence not allowing more than seven points in any given quarter as they limited the damage of a resurgent Nick Arbuckle-led passing attack.

That passing attack will once again show their teeth this week riding the positive vibes of a Labour Day Classic surprise victory.

THE FAJARDO EFFECT

Cody Fajardo is completing passes at a 7.7 per cent higher rate than Tre Ford did through his start to the 2025 season. What that boils down to is a shorter average depth of target, more reliable decision making, and quicker decision making when the ball is potentially in danger. All of this adds up to an undeniable uptick in Edmonton offensive continuity.

The Elks might not be playing the sexiest brand of football at times on offence, but it’s tough and smart, and Fajardo has proven he’s the man to guide their newfound approach as the Elks have the best record in the CFL since Week 10 (4-1).

That blowout loss to Calgary on Labour Day will leave a sour taste in their mouths regardless of how this season evolves, but there is no question Cody is playing a high calibre of football right now despite your preconceived notions just like his Double Blue counterpart this week.

TORONTO’S TYPECAST LEADER?

Nick Arbuckle: MOP?

You might have just laughed because you can’t wrap your head around the man who bounced around the CFL for years getting that kind of credit, but Nick is having a stellar season with plenty of help from his talented pass-catching friends.

When you compare the 2025 season of Arbuckle to the 2023 MOP season of Chad Kelly the numbers are actually better on Nick’s side for many metrics, which begs the question: When will he get legitimate consideration for the CFL’s top individual honour?

THE ALL-IMPORTANT THIRD PHASE

The Argonauts have been involved in multiple special teams clashes this year including a million dollar giveaway, a showdown of top returners with Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford stealing the last dance to pay dirt, and now they get to face an old friend turned foe.

Janarion Grant and Javon Leake should be set to tear up the turf at BMO Field amidst their mutual playoff aspirations as the big-leg punters of Edmonton and Toronto prepare to do everything they can to limit the disaster return.

Don’t bet against it.