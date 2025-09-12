3 keys to victory for Montreal, Saskatchewan in Week 15

REGINA — The Montreal Alouettes head to the prairies to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders as Week 15 comes to a close on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

Montreal has dropped five straight games, including a 25-9 defeat at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, sits at the top of the West Division standings with a 10-2 record.

CFL.ca has three keys for each team ahead of their Saturday night meeting. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: MTL | SSK

» Game Notes: Alouettes at Roughriders

» Tickets: Montreal at Saskatchewan

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. BACK TO MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON

The revolving door at quarterback for the Alouettes swings back open for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who will replace James Morgan this week. Bethel-Thompson has completed 100 passes for 957 yards over nine games this season but hasn’t played since Week 10 due to injury. Going back to the veteran is a chance worth taking in the eyes of head coach Jason Maas.

2. NEED MORE FROM MACK AND PHILPOT

The Alouettes’ dynamic receiving duo of Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot weren’t bad in their first game back from injury against Hamilton, leading the team with 45 and 34 yards, respectively. But if Montreal wants to snap its skid and contend for the East Division crown, the pair need to lead the way starting this week.

3. ANOTHER TEST FOR THE SECONDARY

Montreal held quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to 191 yards and now turn their attention to Trevor Harris. Lorenzo Burns, Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Kabion Ento and Wesley Sutton will look to blanket the receivers and tame the accurate Harris.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. SECONDARY TAKING ANOTHER STEP

As the Als try to figure out their quarterback situation without Davis Alexander, it provides another opportunity for the Riders’ secondary to make a significant difference in the outcome of a game. It’s a unit that had four interceptions a week ago, but is awaiting word on the status of Tevaughn Campbell and Marcus Sayles, who are both game-time decisions with head and leg injuries.

2. MORE OFFENCE, PLEASE

Saskatchewan needed just one touchdown to beat Winnipeg, but that’s a risky way to do business. Bigger games will be needed from Trevor Harris and AJ Ouellette to take the pressure off the defence.

3. KEEP AN EYE ON TRAVIS THEIS

The Riders can’t afford to forget about the Als’ run game. Running back Travis Theis put up 70 yards in his team’s loss to Hamilton and will be used again to generate offence in Maas’ game plan. Saskatchewan is the only team that has yet to allow 1,000 rushing yards this season, thanks in large part to the play of defensive lineman Malik Carney and linebacker C.J. Reavis.

NEED TO KNOW