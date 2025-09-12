3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 15 win over Winnipeg

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers met for the first time this season during Friday Night Football, and delivered the action from start to finish that resulted in a Hamilton win.

Greg Bell led the Tiger-Cats with two touchdowns, one through the air and on on the ground, while Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 230 yards in the win.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Hamilton’s win over Winnipeg.

2 — GREG BELL TOUCHDOWNS

Greg Bell stole the show from one of the first drives of the game as he put the Tiger-Cats on the board early with a touchdown after Jamal Peters picked off a screen from Chris Streveler for the opening drive interception. Bell completed the drive by running in a seven-yard score to take the lead.

Later on, Bell would tally his second of the night, this time a seven-yard grab through the air as the Tiger-Cats continued to build on their double-digit lead, as they widened the gap by nearly 20 against Winnipeg.

Bell finished the night with 137 yards on 22 carries, as well as 31 yards through the air on three receptions.

61 — YARDS OFF INTERCEPTION RETURNS FROM HAMILTON

Two interceptions ended up as two touchdowns for the Tiger-Cats, the first by Peters setting up Bell’s score, and the other DaShaun Amos picking off Streveler and returning the ball 22 yards to the Winnipeg 26-yard line, setting up a Tim White seven-yard touchdown to lead by 10.

While Hamilton capitalized on getting the ball back on each play, their defence being able to return the ball for over 20 yards on each pick, 22 yards for Amos and 39 yards for Peters, put the Hamilton offence in perfect position to score each time.

75 — BO LEVI MITCHELL COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Bo Levi Mitchell had another solid night under centre, recording his 12th game this season with over 200 passing yards, a mark he has hit in every game except one this season.

He tallied two touchdowns, his eighth multi-touchdown game of this season, and he completed 21 of 28 passes, good for 75 per cent of his attempts being completions against Winnipeg.