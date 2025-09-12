Ticats, CFL saddened to share passing of Ted Goveia

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are deeply saddened to share the passing of the team’s General Manager, Ted Goveia, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ted was a highly respected leader, colleague, and friend whose passion and commitment for Canadian football left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication to the game and to the Tiger-Cats family will never be forgotten.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ted’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. The Tiger-Cats will honour and celebrate Ted’s impact on Canadian Football during Friday night’s Team Ted game.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the passing of Hamilton Tiger-Cats General Manager Ted Goveia:

“It is with the deepest sadness that we learn of the passing of Ted. He was a remarkable leader and a steady fixture in the CFL and in the broader Canadian football community, from the junior and university ranks to the professional level. He was most recently the General Manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but he was also one of the architects of Grey Cup championship teams with Toronto in 2012 and Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021.

In the CFL family, Ted was like the beloved son to so many, evidenced by how the entire league came together to join “Team Ted” during his courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Ted loved the game so much, and on and off the field, we loved him back.

Ted never allowed his relentless drive for excellence to blind him to what mattered most – people. He made time for others, and he had a kind word for everyone he met. Whether he was crossing paths with a Hall of Famer or a passionate fan, he treated people in the right way: with good humour, kindness and respect.

Born in nearby Burlington, Ont., Ted called his latest role with the Tiger-Cats, the team that he grew up loving, his “dream job” – something so few are able to attain. We will always remember Ted’s passion for the game each time a player he coached, drafted or recruited, makes a play. And we will always feel his impact every time a person touched by his kindness or inspired by his strength, treats a fellow human being the right way.”

Stewart Johnston

Commissioner

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Bombers released the following statement on their X account: We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Assistant GM/Director of Player Personnel, Ted Goveia. His passion, talent, and dedication helped shape our championship success. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the CFL community as we remember his lasting legacy.