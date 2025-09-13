3 stats that defined BC’s Week 15 win over Ottawa

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions came into their Friday Night Football matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS with one goal – winning.

After losing by a single point the week prior, Nathan Rourke, Keon Hatcher, and James Butler, just to name a few, were ready for revenge. Throw in the top-tier Lions defence and the floodgates opened when it came to winning on home turf.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined BC’s win over Ottawa.

300 — YARDS FROM EACH QUARTERBACK

It was a quarterback showdown on Friday night, with Nathan Rourke – who is less than 40 yards away now from setting the Canadian single-season passing record – tallying 308 yards, his 8th 300-yard game of the season, while also recording an 81 percent completion rate. He threw for one touchdown and ran in two to help the Lions on their way to victory.

Yet despite being on the losing side of the game, Dustin Crum had a massive game of his own, being just one yard shy of Rourke with 307, throwing for a touchdown while also running in two of his own, and completing 30 of his 35 pass attempts. Even though he set a new career-high of 301 passing yards just last week, he already surpassed it with Friday’s performance.

7 — SACKS FROM BC LIONS DEFENCE

The BC Lions defence had Crum’s number after losing against him next week, and they showed no mercy as they took down the Ottawa quarterback seven times on Friday night, with four different players recording a sack.

Mathieu Betts tallied four of those sacks, while Bradlee Anae, Deontai Williams and Josh Woods all got their moment as well, with Williams grabbing a fumble after the sack for a massive scoop and score play. BC tallied 40 lost yards from sacks against the REDBLACKS.

28 — FIRST HALF POINTS FOR BC

While the Lions may have been held to zero points in the final quarter of action against Ottawa, they didn’t need to worry after the explosive first half they had allowed them the luxury of leading by double digits until the finish line.

The Lions scored on both of their offensive drives of the first quarter, with Butler and Hatcher being the scorers for the quarter, while both offensive drives for BC in the second quarter were capped off by rushing touchdowns by Rourke. The only other touchdown scored by BC in the rest of the game would be a defensive score, but their 15-point lead at halftime gave a big enough cushion.