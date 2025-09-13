3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 15 win over Saskatchewan

REGINA – The Montreal Alouettes turned to McLeod Bethel-Thompson for their Saturday matchup against the West-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders, desperately looking to reverse a five-game slide. Bethel-Thompson delivered the goods in his return from injury leading the Als to a 48-31 result on the road.

After putting up less than 20 points in four of their past five games, Montreal finally found their spark on offence, with Tyson Philpot playing a large role. On the other side, Tyrice Beverette was the leader on defence in a bounce-back effort for Montreal’s unit.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

238 – TYSON PHILPOT RECEIVING YARDS

He started hot and then showed no signs of slowing down. Philpot was unleashed against the Roughriders, torching their secondary to the tune of 238 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Montreal’s receiver caught all nine balls thrown his way, starting things off with a 59-yard scoring play on Montreal’s second possession. After adding a 16-yard touchdown grab in the second, Philpot made a 77-yard play in the fourth quarter, leading to Patterson’s second score of the evening. All in all, it was a career night for the Canadian playmaker.

125 – STEVIE SCOTT III RUSHING YARDS

With Philpot punishing the Riders’ secondary, running back Stevie Scott III probably had some extra room to work with in the ground game.

Scott III put up 125 rushing yards on 19 attempts to become Montreal’s first 100-yard rusher this season. His output helped provide the Alouettes with a more balanced offensive approach en route to a vital road win.

12 – TYRICE BEVERETTE DEFENSIVE PLAYS

Montreal’s usually stout defence hasn’t been playing up to their expectations in recent weeks amid their losing streak. Linebacker Tyrice Beverette did his part to ensure that the Als remained resolute against a very good Roughriders squad.

Beverette had a game-high 10 defensive tackles to go with his sack and forced fumble on Trevor Harris. As a unit, Montreal forced three takeaways and kept Harris in check for most of the contest.