3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 15 win over Edmonton

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts came out on top of a dramatic matchup with the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon, with Lirim Hajrullahu‘s walk-off field goal giving the Boatmen their third successive victory. Despite turning it over six times and losing Nick Arbuckle to injury, the Argos stayed within touching distance and then delivered when it mattered most.

Jarret Doege came into the ballgame for Toronto to grab the win at home, leaning on Jake Herslow‘s touchdown heroics and a strong display on defence to get over the line at BMO Field.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Edmonton Elks.

236 – EDMONTON NET OFFENCE YARDS

The Toronto Argonauts’ defence carried the load for most of Saturday’s game as the offence struggled to convert on their third down attempts, and Arbuckle threw a handful of interceptions.

Other than their final field goal, the Edmonton Elks were only able to score off of turnovers and found no points on their other drives. There were no big plays on the ground or through the air, and Justin Rankin was held to just 35 yards from scrimmage after putting up over 200 in Week 14.

1 – DEREK PARISH STRIP SACK

In a game in which Toronto’s six turnovers looked like it would surely cost them, their defence came up with a timely takeaway of their own to nab the win late.

The Argos’ defence took down Cody Fajardo on five occasions, but late in the fourth, the Toronto pressure also came with a crucial fumble. Derek Parish got to Edmonton’s quarterback for the second time and knocked the ball loose and then Andrew Chatfield Jr. did the rest with an easy recovery and waltz to the end zone.

2 – JAKE HERSLOW TOUCHDOWNS

He just can’t stop scoring touchdowns. Herslow brought down two touchdowns against the Elks on Saturday afternoon, making it eight on the year and five straight games with a score.

Early in the second half, Herslow caught an 18-yard pass from Arbuckle after a big play from Makai Polk put the Boatmen in scoring range. In the fourth quarter, Herslow got on the end of a 30-yard Arbuckle touchdown toss to bring the Argos to within three of Edmonton following the extra point.